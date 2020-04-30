Must Read
Mondelēz Shifts Investments To Paid Media To Capture Online Orders And US Snacking WPP’s Best-Case 2020 Scenario Is Flat Sales, And Its Worst Is A 40% Decline Live Industry Updates: Axios To Return PPP Loan After Securing Alternative Capital COVID-19 Keeps Google From Monetizing Users, Despite Skyrocketing Demand Omnicom Projects Double Digit Declines In Q2, Still Evaluating Layoffs COVID-19 Will Forever Reshape The Upfront Podcasts In A Pandemic: Listenership Stabilizes But Ad Budgets And Indie Shows Are Under Pressure The NFL Draft Sees Record Interest During Live Sports Drought Google To Make All Advertisers Submit Personal IDs, Business Verification Docs»
Social Distancing With Friends: You & Mr Jones CEO David Jones
