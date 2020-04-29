Must Read
COVID-19 Keeps Google From Monetizing Users, Despite Skyrocketing Demand Omnicom Projects Double Digit Declines In Q2, Still Evaluating Layoffs COVID-19 Will Forever Reshape The Upfront Live Industry Updates: GumGum Cuts Staff By 25%; Fox Reduces Leadership Team Salaries Podcasts In A Pandemic: Listenership Stabilizes But Ad Budgets And Indie Shows Are Under Pressure The NFL Draft Sees Record Interest During Live Sports Drought Google To Make All Advertisers Submit Personal IDs, Business Verification Docs IPG’s Roth: ‘The Second Quarter Is Not Going To Be Pretty’ New Adform CEO Troels Jensen Enters Ad Tech In The COVID-19 Era»
When The Dust Clears, With Jay MacDonald
