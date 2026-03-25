AI Helps Manscaped Trim Social Chatter Down To The Bare Essentials

Even for the terminally online, it’s hard to keep pace with social media trends.

But that only applies to terminally online humans.

Marketers now have AI tools that can read and analyze posts at the speed of viral trends and surface data and popular creators to inform ad campaigns.

Consiglieri, a boutique consultancy founded by former marketing execs from T-Mobile, Nordstrom and Publicis, announced on Wednesday the release of Clamor, a subscription-based AI tool the company calls a “cultural intelligence engine.” Basically, it’s a social listening product that pulls cultural insights from online conversations in real time.

Consiglieri’s new AI tool is “like having your chronically online friend on your team, but it’s on 24/7,” said Jori Evans, director of social for men’s grooming brand Manscaped, which began testing Clamor in the summer of 2025.

Clamor has already helped Manscaped freshen up its marketing, she said, including by helping to identify new content creators to partner with and testing ideas for this year’s Super Bowl campaign.

Real-time insights

Clamor pulls data from a brand’s social media accounts and promoted posts, such as audience size, likes, shares and comments, plus the text, image and video included in the posts. The tool also analyzes keywords related to the brand and how its products are mentioned across the wider social media ecosystem.

In that sense, Clamor is similar to tools offered by Sprinklr or Sprout Social, Evans said. But where it differs, she added, is in how it boils cultural insights down into reports that are easily digestible by C-suite decision-makers.

“It distills things down to a quick postcard brief to make your point on why we need to act on something and to get the social teams heard quickly and efficiently,” she said.

Most advertising analytics takes days if not weeks to accrue. There is also a major advantage in the immediacy of social media listening.

Clamor affords more immediately actionable insights than other social media measurement approaches, Evans said. And the AI needs to be more adaptable than a person, considering the speed at which social media marketing best practices evolve.

For example, when Evans previously worked for Slim Jim, she said, the focus was on fostering community.

“We were always in the comments, and we had so many community managers,” she said. “All of that doesn’t really exist anymore.”

Now, she said, brands’ social insights are scattered across different platforms, and they’re measuring inputs from DMs, group chats and shares. “So data has been hard to come by in terms of understanding your impact quickly, and also translating that to a C-suite that isn’t online 13 hours a day.”

Finding ways to surface social insights more quickly is also a focus for Consiglieri. Before it rolled out the Clamor product, the firm had been “trying to figure out the data decision-making problem for a number of years, in a number of ways,” said Brad White, Consiglieri’s head of generative AI and marketing innovation.

Traditionally, he said, “we ended up passing the social data off to measurement teams,” where it might sit for a week or more for testing purposes (or just because).

“Social media is a place where trends live and die sometimes within 24 hours,” he said. “So, if you’re spending a week trying to figure out why your content is working or not, then you’ve already missed the moment.”

Developing an LLM that prioritizes speed to insight, White said, means social teams can “get back to the part of the job that they signed up for in the first place, which is doing cool activations on social media, and not being data and math experts.”

Manscaped’s Evans agreed that the AI solution has been a boon. However, the company still has marketers involved in analyzing trends and executing creative. “AI does the dishes while we create the art,” as she put it.

Expanding the creator network

Still, Evans emphasized that always-on AI tools outperform humans when it comes to drinking from the firehose of social media data.

AI also frees up time for marketers to spend on higher-order tasks. Evans, for instance, quipped that, since picking up Clamor, she’s cut down her typical 13 hours of daily screen time – which, she said, has also been “great for my mental health.”

But AI tools don’t completely eliminate social media marketers’ need to “be online.”

One of Manscaped’s biggest priorities right now, for example, is to grow its roster of creators under the Manscaped Makers Network who work with the brand on viral ads and memes.

This focus has grown in importance as Manscaped has expanded its scope beyond personal male grooming. Or, as Evans put it, “they’re looking to get out of the cul-de-sac, if you will, of the ball trimmer audience, and find that off ramp into skin care, hair care, beard groomers.”

Using Clamor, Evans said, Manscaped has already connected with two student filmmakers from the University of Southern California who collaborated with the brand on a recent national campaign. Clamor also highlighted some viral videos submitted by finalists for a Doritos ad contest, and, as a result, Evans ended up discovering a new group of creators to partner with.

Evans has also found the tool useful for avoiding a common marketing pitfall: doubling down on what’s worked in the past.

“I can’t be in all parts of the internet – I’m not a 22-year-old boy or a 60-year-old man,” she said. But Clamor finds Manscaped’s audience in new places that Evans wouldn’t have found otherwise and tracks how they respond to new creative approaches. “Then I can engage 24-year-old kids in a hype house to create memes for that part of the internet we just discovered.”

Manscaped also used Clamor’s social listening to test its early Super Bowl campaign concepts and to gauge the public reaction to the ad as it aired live.

“It was extremely new creative that we dabbled in, with singing pubic hair puppets,” Evans said. After six months of working on such a campaign, she added, it can be hard to guess how tens of millions of people will respond to their first viewing.

“It’s so helpful, in like a war room way, for us to see everything in real time when big events are happening,” she said.