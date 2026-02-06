Home Marketers For Super Bowl First-Timers Manscaped And Ro, Performance Means Changing Perception
Marketers

For Super Bowl First-Timers Manscaped And Ro, Performance Means Changing Perception

By

SHARE:

Direct-to-consumer grooming brand Manscaped is about to make its Super Bowl debut, as is Ro, a challenger telehealth startup and, as of 2024, a GLP-1 provider.

Both also share a common goal behind their Super Bowl investments, which is to grow their audiences by expanding the perception of their brands beyond their origin stories and more recent associations. In other words, Manscaped isn’t just for male groin grooming, and Ro isn’t just for weight loss.

Redefining audience perception might not sound like a typical performance metric compared to site traffic or online sales, but outgrowing their best-known niches is key to their respective growth strategies – and it’s why Manscaped and Ro are betting on the Big Game this weekend.

Changing brand conception is a hairy business

Manscaped’s Super Bowl ad is part of a broader effort to shed the misconception that it only sells male groin grooming products, its original product line.

“Now we have more products that go beyond the groin,” said Manscaped CMO Marcelo Kertesz. (You don’t hear that one every day.) It also has shaving and grooming products for the face, hair and other parts of the body.

Manscaped started shifting more lower-funnel dollars into upper-funnel branding budgets last year to build awareness.

“We started with a heavy focus on DTC,” Kertesz said, but the maturity of the brand’s retail footprint and the need to grow its audience is “what pushed us to flip our media composition.”

The brand is trying to expand its female clientele, for example. Women are responsible for roughly three-quarters of consumer purchases in the US, which is why it’s so important to appeal to women.

Manscaped markets its products to women as a gift they can buy for their partner or another man in their life and also now labels certain items as being appropriate for all genders. But, arguably, many women prefer bespoke female beauty products and may not feel drawn to a name like “Manscaped.”

To bring this repositioning to life, Manscaped’s Super Bowl ad showcases animated hairballs lamenting in song about being shaven from various parts of a man’s body, including the chest and between the eyes. The ad also shows a woman helping a man shave a hard-to-reach place behind his arm.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Where To Begin?; Adthropic vs. AdGPT

Tipping the scales

But Manscaped isn’t the only brand fighting an uphill battle to change mindsets during and after the Super Bowl.

Ro is making its first Super Bowl play as part of a broader effort to be seen as more than just a provider of weight-loss drugs. Ro actually started out as a digital health clinic for men focused on treating erectile dysfunction when it launched in 2017 as Roman before rebranding to Ro. It also hopes its ad can help address some of the stigma and backlash surrounding weight-loss culture and drugs like GLP-1s.

The company wants to be seen as a comprehensive health care provider, according to Will Flaherty, SVP of growth. While Ro does offer separate services for sexual health, fertility and skin care, part of Ro’s messaging is that weight loss addresses and/or reduces the risk of developing chronic health issues such as heart disease.

In Ro’s Super Bowl ad, brand spokesperson Serena Williams explains why she is healthier after taking Ro’s products, including having more stable blood sugar and improved joint pain.

The point isn’t that weight loss fixes everything, but rather, according to Flaherty, it can be part of a fuller picture of health – one Ro is trying to highlight with its broader mix of offerings.

Ro’s focus on a wider definition of health is why the brand believes that the majority of viewers watching the Big Game could benefit from GLP-1s.

Metrics or it didn’t happen

Manscaped and Ro, both Super Bowl first-timers, are intent on proving the massive investment was worth it.

Both brands work with video measurement firm Tatari for TV media planning and attribution. Tatari pitches itself as providing visibility into performance across video publishers, which can be hard to find in a fragmented media landscape defined by heated rivalry and walled gardens. With that more complete view, marketers can gauge campaign performance more accurately and optimize future ad placements.

Still, it’s important to note that performance can mean more than just a sale or a conversion. Brand affinity is performance, too.

“If you place an ad in the Super Bowl and you limit the success of that ad to an outcomes-based metric, you’re really doing yourself a disservice,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, Tatari’s CEO. Ultimately, he said, TV is about reaching new audiences and then moving those audiences down the purchase funnel from awareness to consideration – the prerequisite to winning more conversions later on.

With that definition of performance in mind, Manscaped and Ro expect the Super Bowl to bring them closer to their business goals in a way that’s measurable.

For Ro, that means balancing short-term metrics with longer-term indicators of success.

As soon as the spot airs, Flaherty said, “we know we’re going to see a whole lot of traffic come to our site.”

“But what we are really expecting and hoping for is to reshape how we’re perceived in the category,” he added.

In the weeks following the game, Ro plans to track branded search activity and the results of customer surveys to see whether the hoped-for perception shift is taking hold and how consumers view its brand compared to competitors.

Manscaped is taking a similar approach to tracking outcomes over time.

For the first few days after the game, it will look at site traffic and sales, including through retailers like Amazon. But when it comes to ascertaining the causal link between the 30-second spot and incremental sales, Kertesz said, “we need until April to start seeing that impact.”

Shifts in brand affinity and reputation will take even longer to measure – a reminder that Super Bowl marketers are playing the long game this year and that TV can prove itself as a performance channel.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

Alphabet Can Outgrow Everything Else, But Can It Outgrow Ads?

Describing Google’s revenue growth has become a problem, it so vastly outpaces the human capacity to understand large numbers and percentage growth rates. The company earned more than $113 billion in Q4 2025, and more than $400 billion in the past year.

Publishers

BBC Studios Benchmarks Its Podcasts To See How They Really Stack Up

Triton Digital’s new tool lets publishers see how their audience size compares to other podcasts at the show and episode level.

Comic: Traffic Jam
Publishers

People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?

People Inc. is offsetting a 50% decline in Google search traffic through off-platform growth and its highest digital revenue gains in five quarters.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Programmatic

The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work

The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.

A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
CTV

Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

Measurement

The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

Popular

  1. Chatbot or AI assistant in different tasks. Robot helps to find solutions, answers, and ideas. Vector flat illustrations isolated on a white background.
    Publishers

    CloudX Hits GA With Plans To Rewire The Mobile Ad Stack Using AI Agents

    CloudX CEO Jim Payne – of MoPub and MAX fame – has a new startup that uses AI agents to take the pain (sorry, had to) out of mobile ad monetization.

  2. "Model Context Protocol" handwritten on a post-it note, stuck on a bulletin board
    Marketers

    Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server

    Amazon Ads’ MCP server is in open beta, allowing advertisers to connect their own tools to its API functionalities through one integration.

  3. Comic: Traffic Jam
    Publishers

    People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?

    People Inc. is offsetting a 50% decline in Google search traffic through off-platform growth and its highest digital revenue gains in five quarters.

  4. A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
    CTV

    Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

    SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

  5. Programmatic

    The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work

    The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.