Home CTV The Super Bowl Is A ‘Performance Trigger’ For Marketers
CTV

The Super Bowl Is A ‘Performance Trigger’ For Marketers

By

SHARE:
Football field in a crowded stadium with several players on the field standing at the ready. The field has the Seattle Seahawks team name and logo.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots aren’t the only ones focused on their performance.

Marketers are running their own plays during and after the Super Bowl, seeking proof of performance from their streaming campaigns to justify their investments.

But getting a clear read on results isn’t easy in today’s fragmented media landscape.

“It’s becoming harder as a media buyer to figure out how to buy live sports because there are so many access points,” said Alex Block, EVP of global programmatic at Jellyfish, an agency owned by The Brandtech Group.

And so marketers are adjusting their playbooks to look beyond game-day metrics and build longer-lasting impact.

More than a reach play

Because live sports can help marketers do more than just reach a ton of people at once.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, “everybody knows the reach is there,” said Adam Schwartz, SVP and director of national broadcast, video and sports at Horizon Media.

In other words, eyeballs are a given.

This year, the highest-performing brands will be those that expand their Super Bowl campaigns beyond the four-hour game, said John Scurfield, executive director of sports and gaming partnerships at WPP Media.

As streaming becomes the go-to for live events and attribution models get more advanced, marketers can tap into more data, including via clean rooms, to measure the impact of their TV commercials beyond reach.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

AdExchanger comic, called 'solitary streamer', depicts a man in a tube floating down a stream of water surrounded by wooden signs, pointing in various directions, each with a logo representing a different streaming service, including Netflix, Peacock, Disney+ and Prime Video.
Daily News Roundup

TV Ad Growth Isn’t Always FAST; OpenAI’s First-Mover Disadvantage

“Historically, the Super Bowl has been viewed as a purely upper-funnel awareness play, but that’s an approach most modern marketers can no longer accept,” said Shasta Cafarelli, SVP of media investment at indie agency Tinuiti.

“While a Super Bowl ad does an enormous amount of heavy lifting for brand awareness and emotional storytelling,” Cafarelli said, “we’ve also seen it have a material impact on immediate business outcomes.”

This year, according to Schwartz, expect marketers to focus on metrics like brand lift, search lift and site visits, “which are always going to spike from the actual Super Bowl spot.”

Based on the data that comes back, marketers also have the opportunity to retarget consumers who seem more interested in their ads, Schwartz said.

Advertisers can extend their Super Bowl investments by reengaging interested viewers post-game via channels that generate stronger intent signals than TV can, such as online video and social media.

Is this thing working?

Realistically, though, few marketers expect sales and other business outcomes to happen while people are glued to their TVs with their faces still covered in wing sauce. According to a recent survey by Adtaxi, only 1% of consumers say Super Bowl ads lead to an immediate purchase.

But, in better news, the Super Bowl is a “performance trigger,” said Schwartz. The commercials build a level of brand awareness and affinity, and the actual sales usually happen later.

Adtaxi also found that 43% of viewers say Super Bowl ads increase their interest in learning more about a brand or visiting its website.

The brands that see the biggest returns from the Big Game are the ones that treat the Super Bowl as a “three- to four-week-long ecosystem with strategic convergence points before, during and after the game,” said Jeff Gagne, SVP of sports marketing for Havas Play North America, a division of Havas Media Network.

Before and after Super Bowl weekend, many advertisers are running shorter-length creatives across online video and social channels to stay top of mind with consumers. The real performance payoff – and the data that proves whether a pricey Super Bowl commercial was worth it – will come during the postgame period.

And as advertisers look for more measurable ways to sustain that momentum, interactive formats are emerging as a popular tactic.

That said, QR codes aren’t likely to be a centerpiece of Super Bowl commercials this year, which viewers watch to be entertained. Asking someone to whip out their phone to scan a QR code can ruin the overall enjoyment.

But, as Super Bowl campaigns extend beyond the game itself, expect to see more “performance-driven” ads, said Ryan Zia, SVP of Dentsu Media Sports, as well as interactive formats, such as shoppable ads and even, hey, a few QR codes.

According to Zia, QR codes are becoming more popular because they generate useful data while encouraging consumers to take action. A viewer, for example, might scan a QR code on-screen just to learn more about a brand, and that conversion data gives marketers a chance to better understand and “home in on” the audiences that seem most receptive to their ads, Zia said.

Ready to rumble?

For advertisers, TV’s role in an omnichannel marketing strategy underscores its status as a performance marketing channel – even if it doesn’t behave like digital platforms.

TV commercials clearly have a downstream effect on the probability that someone will eventually buy something. But connected TV is “not like other performance channels,” said Erin Firneno, SVP of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions.

Advertisers agree that CTV helps drive performance metrics, she said, like an increase in store visits or online searches for a brand. “But that takes time – it doesn’t happen immediately.”

It’s also “harder to connect the dots” from an attribution perspective, Firneno added. People don’t click on TV screens the way they do on individual devices like cellphones and laptops.

Performance may therefore have a different meaning – and timeline – depending on the channel, but what matters is that marketers have confidence TV drives business outcomes.

The Super Bowl is short. In order to win, marketers need to play the long game.

Tagged in:

Must Read

Comic: Traffic Jam
Publishers

People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?

People Inc. is offsetting a 50% decline in Google search traffic through off-platform growth and its highest digital revenue gains in five quarters.

Programmatic

The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work

The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.

A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
CTV

Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Measurement

The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
in remembrance

‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry

To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.

Publishers

Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

Popular

  1. Chatbot or AI assistant in different tasks. Robot helps to find solutions, answers, and ideas. Vector flat illustrations isolated on a white background.
    Publishers

    CloudX Hits GA With Plans To Rewire The Mobile Ad Stack Using AI Agents

    CloudX CEO Jim Payne – of MoPub and MAX fame – has a new startup that uses AI agents to take the pain (sorry, had to) out of mobile ad monetization.

  2. "Model Context Protocol" handwritten on a post-it note, stuck on a bulletin board
    Marketers

    Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server

    Amazon Ads’ MCP server is in open beta, allowing advertisers to connect their own tools to its API functionalities through one integration.

  3. A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
    CTV

    Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

    SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

  4. Measurement

    The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

    The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

  5. Publishers

    Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

    The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.