Home Platforms Meta’s NewFront Message To Advertisers: Embrace The Noise
Platforms

Meta’s NewFront Message To Advertisers: Embrace The Noise

By

SHARE:

Can a good sales presentation offset the impact of a very bad news week? That’s a question for Meta, which collected two guilty verdicts in court this week for failing to protect children and creating additive products.

Yet inside the Manhattan Center, you wouldn’t know it.

During the IAB NewFronts in New York City on Thursday, Meta previewed new generative AI-powered tools to help make video ads less disruptive and more aligned with cultural trends already happening on its platforms.

The goal of every Meta advertiser, said Head of Creative Shop Jimmie Stone, should be to “embrace the noise” of modern social media consumption habits, by prioritizing consistent, shorter forms of video messaging rather than “linear, simple and neat stories.”

Or, as host Roy Wood Jr. put it during his opening remarks, “What if your ads didn’t feel like ads?”

Embracing creator culture

Naturally, Meta expects that AI technology will be at the heart of scaling and optimizing this type of advertising strategy. But so will creators, who have a better understanding of what works for their own audiences and can tap into that sense of trust and authenticity more effectively than major brands often can.

To that end, Meta is redesigning its Partnership Ads hub within Meta’s Ads Manager to make it easier to manage creator-made content. This includes enhanced audience filtering capabilities so advertisers can find the right creators to work with on Facebook and Instagram.

The focus on audience filters is a little ironic, given that Meta often pitches its AI-optimized Advantage+ product as being designed to reach the right people without having to manually fiddle with demographics and interests.

Speaking of Advantage+, Meta plans to expand its creative optimization and generative asset creation capabilities with new features, such as AI-generated voiceover, English and Spanish translation and even “UGC-style generated videos with avatars,” according to Stone.

That last detail about avatars is a bit confusing. After all, creators are users of the platform before anything else. So, what happens when they’re forced to compete with AI-generated branded content for attention?

Lawsuit? What lawsuit?

But that’s hardly the most pressing question facing Meta right now, given the week it’s been having.

In New Mexico on Tuesday, a jury found Meta liable for failing to safeguard children from predators on Facebook and Instagram. The next day, another jury in California found both Meta and Google responsible for creating intentionally addictive platform designs that negatively impacted the mental health of the now 20-year-old defendant.

Meanwhile, Meta also laid off at least 700 more employees on Wednesday, mostly from the Facebook and Reality Labs teams. While that’s not as high as reports last week of a planned 20% workforce reduction, the narrative behind the layoffs remains the same, which is that Meta wants to offset mounting costs associated with building more AI infrastructure.

None of that came up during Meta’s NewFronts presentation, of course. But it does make Meta’s AI sales pitch feel a little more complicated than it looked on stage.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

AI Helps Manscaped Trim Social Chatter Down To The Bare Essentials

Meet Clamor, a new social listening product that pulls cultural insights from online conversations in real time. Clamor helped Manscaped freshen up its marketing, including for this year’s Super Bowl.

A man talking to a robot
AI

How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent

Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.

Jean-Paul Schmetz, Chief of Ads, Brave
Platforms

Why Ad-Blocking Browser Brave Introduced Its Own Ads

Brave’s chief of ads Jean-Paul Schmetz on competition in the search and browser markets, the fallout from the Google Search antitrust ruling and whether AI search will help smaller upstarts compete with Big Tech.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Newfronts 2026

Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie

Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.

Comic: CTV Tracking
Marketers

Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s Marketing Goes Regional With Amazon Ads’ Streaming Media

The age-old question for streaming TV advertisers is, how to target the viewers they want while reaching the scale their businesses need. The quick-serve restaurant operator CKE, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, sought an answer in a case study with Attain and Amazon Ads.

Cartoon of a woman in an apron cooking vegetables on a stovetop, holding a ladle as if to taste her creation
CTV

America’s Test Kitchen Puts Direct And Programmatic Access On Its Menu

America’s Test Kitchen introduced direct and programmatic buying for its free ad-supported TV channels – marking the first time it’s selling ad inventory as a standalone package.

Popular

  1. A man talking to a robot
    AI

    How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent

    Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.

  2. Newfronts 2026

    Google Is Pitching Buyers On Gemini And YouTube Creators At The NewFronts

    Google is getting to talk about its two favorite things during IAB’s NewFronts this week: AI and creators.

  3. Allison Schiff, managing editor, AdExchanger
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    What Happens When A Brand Fails To Deliver On Its Basic Promise

    Customers don’t need perfection. But they do need to know that a brand will make it right when something goes wrong.

  4. Newfronts 2026

    Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie

    Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.

  5. Comic: CTV Tracking
    Marketers

    Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s Marketing Goes Regional With Amazon Ads’ Streaming Media

    The age-old question for streaming TV advertisers is, how to target the viewers they want while reaching the scale their businesses need. The quick-serve restaurant operator CKE, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, sought an answer in a case study with Attain and Amazon Ads.