Home Daily News Roundup The Deal With Demand Gen; The Brokerages Might Be Broken
Daily News Roundup

The Deal With Demand Gen; The Brokerages Might Be Broken

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: Feeding The Graph

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

By Unpopular Demand

Last year, Google launched a product it calls Demand Gen. It’s cast from the same mold as Performance Max, in that Demand Gen is a black box controlled by Google’s machine learning algorithms.

In terms of functionality, however, it more so mimics Meta. You know, taking a list, as Facebook is very good at, and creating endless lookalike audiences.

But Google ecommerce and SEO operators are sounding off about a new Demand Gen option that attributes all conversions to Demand Gen campaigns rather than to multiple touch points. The new conversion tracking is mentioned in support files, but apparently hasn’t rolled out to accounts yet.

If all this sounds familiar, it’s because it mirrors what happens on social platforms, which often over-attribute to themselves by claiming full credit for conversions tied to ads served within broad attribution windows.

Demand Gen uses fractional credit – partly because it prospects and then hands customers off to PMax. But Google also owns so many properties, including Search, YouTube and Gmail, that usually fit in at least somewhere for advertisers.

Fractional attribution is better for advertisers, but it makes Demand Gen’s ROAS look bad compared to Meta Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns – which is likely why we’re seeing this new attribution mode from Google.

If It’s Not Broker, Don’t Fix It

Consumer data brokers attract a lot of scrutiny for their tracking practices. But Ad Age reports that brokers like Acxiom, Experian and Epsilon have majorly misguided audience segments and profiles.

For one thing, broker data isn’t refreshed, only added to. So information from years ago is still knocking around. For example, people could be assigned as “auto purchase intenders” because they browsed a story about electric vehicles multiple years ago.

Brokers also may have one individual classified as both a man and a woman, a high and low earner, a resident of multiple states and pegged as a native language speaker hailing from a country that person has never visited – all at once.

It’s like the third-party ecosystem actually doesn’t track people effectively, at all. Amazon, Google and Apple, by contrast, maintain detailed, intimate portraits of all their users.

Meanwhile, consumer data brokers owned by agency holding companies – Publicis owns Epsilon, and IPG has Acxiom – are another complication. There are clear conflicts of interest when an agency, ad tech vendor and data supplier are owned by one entity.

TTD’s TV OS

The Trade Desk has been secretly building a TV operating system to be implemented by manufacturers, reports streaming TV news outlet Lowpass. The first device to carry The Trade Desk TV’s OS could be launched as early as next year.

Developing a TV OS puts The Trade Desk in more direct competition with Roku, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to other device manufacturers with their own advertising businesses, such as LG and Samsung.

One ad exec theorizes that TTD wants to raise the number of addressable devices it can reach through targeted advertising – the same reason why TV manufacturers build ad businesses and vice versa.

The Trade Desk is “betting its future on its ability to become the primary buying system for the future of TV,” writes media and ad tech veteran Ari Paparo in his Marketecture newsletter.

But perhaps the most important aspect here, Paparo writes, is the ability to generate automatic content recognition data, the device-level viewing data buyers crave as a way to add some consistency to cross-platform measurement.

But as for The Trade Desk’s new OS, the most pressing question out of the gate will be scale and reach, since it starts at zero.

But Wait, There’s More!

Reddit doesn’t have a formalized publisher program (yet!), but that hasn’t stopped publishers from experimenting with the platform. [Digiday]

Here’s how much value investors that supported Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition have lost since he took over the company. [WaPo]

National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) angers writers with its confusing new stance on AI. [The Verge

Meanwhile, a new report from the Australian government suggests that generative AI is consistently worse than humans at summarizing information. [Crikey

You’re Hired!

MiQ appoints Zuzanna Gierlinska as UK chief commercial officer. [release

Related Stories

Must Read

Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
Google antitrust trial

Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

ad fraud

How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites

Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.

In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
Marketers

Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

Popular

  1. Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
    Google antitrust trial

    Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

    Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

  2. CTV Roundup

    This Year’s Upfront Results Showcase Netflix’s Lack Of Transparency

    Netflix shared no specifics regarding the spend commitments that came out of this year’s upfronts. The TV ad industry wants more.

  3. Daniel Folkman, SVP of business, Gopuff
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Why Gopuff Took Its Advertising Business In House

    Have we finally reached peak retail media, or is the recent explosion of RMNs the sign of a healthy and thriving marketplace? “It’s the right question to be asking, especially at this time,” says Gopuff’s SVP of business, Daniel Folkman, who helped spearhead the company’s advertising business.

  4. In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
    Google antitrust trial

    Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

    Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Google’s Header Bidding Countermeasures Go On Trial

    Just two weeks before Google’s antitrust trial, we discuss revelations from a cache of documents released in advance of the trial – plus, a primer on what’s ahead as header bidding goes to the stand.