News From The NewFronts: Hulu Intros DR Ad Format, Roku Can Frequency Cap And More

Hulu Emphasizes Experience And Intros DR Ad Format

During a time of uncertainty – and many new streaming entrants – Hulu is reminding advertisers that it’s an old pro in the streaming business.

Hulu touted its record of creative innovation in its ad formats, and its experience and scale that allows advertisers to benchmark their performance. Binge ads, for example, which unlock a lighter ad load, lead to double-digit lifts in awareness and ad recall, whereas Pause ads excel in ad recall and brand favorability.

Hulu added a new entrant to that list: the performance-focused ad format GatewayGo. During an ad, viewers can scan a QR code or send an offer to their phone to take more immediate action. Smile Direct Club, Sweetgreen and TheRealReal are among the launch partners.

Hulu’s new president, Kelly Campbell, pushed advertisers to develop unique strategies for CTV, since it’s unlike both digital and linear. For example, consumers might want more nuanced creative messaging that reflects a viewer’s mindset during a particular show.

“Streaming TV is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ or a place to ‘test and learn,’” she said, comparing the format to the introduction of search advertising 20 years ago and social media after that.

Hulu is also integrating with Nielsen Media Impact, a tool that helps media planners calculate reach.

But even more exciting to advertisers is the combined reach available through Disney Hulu XP, now that Disney has operational control over Hulu. Hulu has 83 million ad-supported viewers – but adding Disney’s video inventory increases that reach to 284 million people a month, or two-thirds of the entire internet.

Compared to other streaming platforms, Disney has the “unique ability to deliver both massive scale and specific audience targets,” said Disney Ad Sales President Rita Ferro as she closed out Hulu’s NewFronts.

Tubi Touts Fox Network Content And Unique Ad Tech Offerings

Ever since Fox bought Tubi in early March, the streaming platform has quickly onboarded Fox content.

And that content was a big theme as Tubi wooed advertisers during its Monday NewFronts presentation.

Tubi also showcased its ad tech.

Its proprietary ad server integrates directly with DSPs, and Tubi said during its presentation that advertisers can use this setup to purchase programmatic guarantees. Tubi also claimed it can solve the frequency capping issues plaguing CTV, which occur when too many ad networks buy placements in top-tier apps for the same advertiser.

Tubi uses computer vision to identify incoming creative to control for frequency. Brands that use this tech see reach improve by 200% to 300%. But in order to use this tech, brands must also buy direct with Tubi.

Tubi also emphasized its diverse audience, which is 72% more likely to be multicultural – and it has 20,000 titles that showcase different ethnic communities.

In the fall, Tubi will create a separate destination for 800 shows of Spanish-language content, Tubi En Español, similar to how it already runs a COPPA-compliant storefront featuring family friendly content, Tubi Kids.

Tubi’s sizzle reel features more licensed content than originals, but it will be creating more, such as its new original animated show, “Henchman.”

Samsung Ads Emphasizes Its ACR Footprint

Samsung Ads, the consumer tech giant's advertising and data business, is making a big pitch for its role in video advertising and analytics.

Samsung’s strength is its automated content recognition (ACR) technology footprint. It’s the No. 1 smart TV manufacturer, and all Samsung sets come with built-in ACR tech that tracks what people watch. (For OTT apps such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, ACR tech can’t parse what programs are being watched, only that the particular app is in use.)

“[ACR data] is not just a source of reach, but a source of insights,” said Samsung Ads global head of analytics Justin Evans.

According to Samsung’s ACR data, 9% of prime-time TV viewership has moved from linear to streaming media from January to late March, when people across the United States started sheltering in place. Streaming has gained share across the board, but is up 4% in the early morning and only 5% during the day.

“Audiences are trained to come to prime time for key experiences,” Evans said. “But they’re easily transferring to a new viewer experience.”

Roku Zeroes In On Measurement And Targeting

Roku uncorked a bevy of ad offerings hoping to differentiate its real-time ad-serving capabilities from cable TV’s commercial plans.

The digital media company actually revealed many of these developments almost a month ago, but in the interest of hammering it home, Roku’s NewFront announcements include 14-day full cancellations (the standard in linear is a 50% refund with 60-day notice) and the ability to swap different brands or business lines for an upfront commitment.

Roku also used its NewFronts presentation to host an official coming-out party for OneView, the relaunched dataxu DSP product designed to help clients reach viewers on and off-platform. It combines the digital advertising IDs dataxu was built on with the Roku household OTT account identity set, said ad sales VP Alison Levin during the NewFronts presentation.

Roku is also moving further into outcomes-based measurement as a way to distinguish itself from pure ratings for more TV campaigns.

One new partnership with grocery chain Kroger allows CPG and household brand marketers to attribute store sales lift based on regions where they ran Roku ads. And Roku announced incremental reach guarantees, which means Roku doesn’t charge the brand for ads served to viewers who were exposed to the same spot on linear TV.

In case you wanted to skim last year’s narrative, here’s Roku’s 2019 NewFronts preso focused on OTT planning.