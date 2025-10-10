Home The Big Story The Trade Desk’s Sell-Side Settlement
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Trade Desk’s Sell-Side Settlement

By

SHARE:

When The Trade Desk started paying more attention to the sell side of the ad tech business, they wanted to improve inventory quality and prune out resellers.

Their initial sell-side projects, like OpenPath in 2022 and the S&P500+ in 2024, were controversial. Publishers worried about how being anointed (or not) would affect their business.

And recently, The Trade Desk made another contentious decision. CEO Jeff Green announced plans to build a branched-off version of Prebid that contains its beloved signal, the Transaction ID (which Prebid pulled in its current form from its wrapper).

More details will come at the Prebid Summit next week, but publishers see the move as creating more work for them. And, ultimately, they wonder if a wrapper operated by a price-minimizing buyer could be good for a price-maximizing publisher.

There’s also a lot of trauma to unpack. Publishers have a history of being gaslit by ad tech platforms who proclaim to have their best interests at heart, only to be secretly operating auctions differently from their stated practices or running projects to boost their profits and market share at the expense of their customers.

For publishers who are seeing the Google ad tech antitrust trial play out, hearing an ad tech leader say they’re not moving into the sell side while announcing a sell side project feels like doublespeak.

On this week’s podcast, we share reactions from the industry about The Trade Desk’s latest product move, the details publishers are waiting on and how this project fits into ad tech history – because this is a movie many of us have seen before.

Related Stories

Must Read

IVT detection

CleanTap Says It Easily Fooled Programmatic Tech With Spoofed CTV Devices

CleanTap claims that 100% of the invalid traffic it spoofed was accepted into live auctions run by programmatic platforms and was successfully bid on by advertisers.

bot detection

HUMAN Expands Its IVT Detection Tool Kit With A New Product For Advertisers, Not Platforms

HUMAN has recently started complementing its bid request analysis by analyzing the time between when a bot clicks an ad and when the landing page loads. Now it’s offering the solution to individual advertisers.

sell-side curation

Index Exchange Launches A Data Marketplace For Sell-Side Curation

Through Index Exchange’s data vendor marketplace, curators gain access to third-party data sets without needing their own integrations.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

Can Publishers Trust The Trade Desk’s New Wrapper?

TTD says OpenAds is not just a reaction to Prebid’s TID change, but a new model for fairer, more transparent ad auctions. So what does the DSP need to do to get publishers to adopt its new auction wrapper?

Privacy

Scott Spencer’s New Startup Wants To Help Users Monetize Their Online Advertising Data

What happens when an ad tech developer partners with a cybersecurity expert to start a new company? You end up with a consumer product that is both a privacy software service and a programmatic advertising ID.

Former FTC commissioner Alvaro Bedoya speaks to AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff at Programmatic IO NY 2025.
Technology

Advertisers Probably Shouldn’t Target Teens At All, Cautions Former FTC Commissioner

Alvaro Bedoya shared his qualms with digital advertising’s more controversial targeting tactics and how kids use gen AI and social media.

Popular

  1. IVT detection

    CleanTap Says It Easily Fooled Programmatic Tech With Spoofed CTV Devices

    CleanTap claims that 100% of the invalid traffic it spoofed was accepted into live auctions run by programmatic platforms and was successfully bid on by advertisers.

  2. Publishers

    People Inc. Cuts 6% Of Its Workforce

    The layoffs reflect a strategic decision on People Inc.’s part to free up money to invest in growth areas, according to CEO Neil Vogel’s memo to employees.

  3. sell-side curation

    Index Exchange Launches A Data Marketplace For Sell-Side Curation

    Through Index Exchange’s data vendor marketplace, curators gain access to third-party data sets without needing their own integrations.

  4. Technology

    Can Publishers Trust The Trade Desk’s New Wrapper?

    TTD says OpenAds is not just a reaction to Prebid’s TID change, but a new model for fairer, more transparent ad auctions. So what does the DSP need to do to get publishers to adopt its new auction wrapper?

  5. Paramount is writing down its cable TV business by $6 billion and laying off 15% of its US workforce.
    CTV

    Paramount+ Is Letting Advertisers Buy Show-Specific Streaming Ad Spots

    People don’t really gather around water coolers anymore. But that doesn’t mean streaming and live events can’t still create water cooler moments like there once were for broadcast audiences watching appointment TV.