Home Daily News Roundup Dentsu Taps Out; Prebid Thwarts Transaction Tracking
Daily News Roundup

Dentsu Taps Out; Prebid Thwarts Transaction Tracking

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
"I think we need another reorg!"

In observance of Labor Day, AdExchanger is taking the day off on Monday, September 1. Our Daily News Roundup will return on Tuesday, September 2.

A Dented Outlook

Dentsu is struggling to keep up with its holding company competitors, so it’s come up with a simple solution: Just stop competing.

According to the Financial Times, Dentsu is in talks to sell its overseas business, which would effectively “end its ambitions to compete globally against WPP and Publicis,” as the FT puts it. 

Dentsu has appointed financial services groups Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Nomura Securities to vet potential buyers. The sale could net Dentsu several billion dollars.

Earlier this month, Dentsu lowered its full-year outlook and said it now expects an overall operating loss, citing challenges in international markets within Asia, Europe and the US. Meanwhile, it’s already announced plans to cut more than 3,000 jobs.

The biggest concern for potential acquirers, according to one person familiar with the situation, is how the evolution of AI tools will impact the creative and media planning jobs that make up a substantial part of Dentsu’s business.

“Revenues are already shrinking,” the source told the FT. “It’s been bad and could get worse as no one knows what AI will do to the industry.”

The Tea On TIDs

A Prebid update has the buy side worried it will no longer be able to track ad transactions across multiple SSPs.

Going forward, Prebid.js will generate a unique transaction ID (TID) for each bid request and each bidder. Previously, Prebid.js would generate a TID for each ad unit and the TID would be consistent across bidders and exchanges.

The Prebid update was flagged by Marketecture’s Ari Paparo, who says the change effectively ends the ability to track TIDs across ad exchanges. 

But sell-siders like Raptive’s Paul Bannister and Freestar’s Heather Carver say using the same TID across bidders made it too easy for DSPs and curation platforms to reverse engineer ad transactions and find cheaper paths to publisher inventory.

Two years ago, Prebid set the default value for all TIDs to “false.” In a LinkedIn post, Prebid claims it made this change with user privacy in mind, as well as to protect publisher pricing controls and contractual obligations that prohibit sharing certain data.

But Sincera’s Mike O’Sullivan points out that limiting the use of TIDs makes it harder for DSPs to avoid duplicated auctions.

It’s just the latest example of the constant push and pull over transparency between the two sides of the ad tech ecosystem.

Taxing Circumstances

Advertising in Washington State is about to get a lot more challenging.

As of October 1, a statewide ad tax will be imposed on all advertising services, from SEO to graphic design to online campaign planning, Marketing Brew reports.

Certain traditional mediums like billboard ads, newspapers, publishing and radio and TV broadcasts are exempt.

The new law recategorizes digital ads as retail transactions – rather than their historical categorization as a digital automated service – which means that all digital ads will be subject to the state’s retail sales tax.

It’s likely that some businesses “will move out of Washington because of this, sadly,” Michelle Strom, principal and president of media at Strom & Nelsen Strategic Marketing, Inc., tells Marketing Brew.

Some experts argue that this new law may violate the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits states from taxing ecommerce businesses unless similar taxes are applied to comparable services.

Meanwhile, the process of collecting data on digital advertising practices could break privacy laws in the process.

Strom says she expects businesses to start accounting for the tax within their marketing budgets, leaving less money for advertising. This would be bad news for agencies and media outlets, too.

Only time will tell how taxing the taxes will be on the market.

But Wait! There’s More!

Inside Amazon’s plan – dating back to 2022 – to beat Google and The Trade Desk in the DSP market. [Business Insider]

It’s not just ChatGPT. Meta’s AI is also apparently willing to coach teens on how to commit self-harm. [The Washington Post]

Influencer marketing platform Chorus is offering Democratic-leaning creators $8,000 a month to boost the party’s messaging online. [Wired]

Nvidia’s growth rate is down, albeit ahead of other tech companies. The US government’s trade restrictions on China have complicated Nvidia’s revenue expectations. [WSJ]

The real danger of AI isn’t its ability to replace human creativity but, rather, the growing investment bubble caused by the “irrational exuberance” of AI boosters. [The Rebooting]

You’re Hired!

Havas Media Network appoints Andrea Isaac as managing partner and Alessia Grosso as head of strategy and product for Havas Play North America. [release]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Peppa Pig
Marketers

The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

Platforms

Critics Say The Trade Desk Is Forcing Kokai Adoption, But Apparently It’s Up To Agencies

Is TTD forcing agencies to adopt the new Kokai interface despite claims they can still use the interface of their choice? Here’s what we were able to find out.

Commerce

Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets

Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

The IAB Tech Lab Isn’t Pulling Any Punches In The Fight Against AI Scraping

IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur didn’t mince his words when declaring unauthorized generative AI scraping of publisher content “theft, full stop.”

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google ad tech antitrust trial

Here’s Who’s Testifying During The Remedy Phase Of Google’s Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Last week, the DOJ and Google filed their respective witness lists and the exhibit lists for the remedy phase of the ad tech antitrust trial. Lots of familiar faces!

Agencies

MX8 Labs Launches With A Plan To Speed Up The Survey-Based Research Biz

What’s the point of a market research survey that could take weeks, when consumer sentiment is rollercoasting up and down every day? That’s the problem MX8 Labs aims to tackle.

Popular

  1. CTV

    How A For-Profit College Is Using CTV Ads To Win Over New Students

    The American College of Education partnered with performance TV company MNTN to better reach its audience of adults seeking higher education.

  2. CTV

    Magnite Is Making Pause Ads Available To Buy Programmatically

    Magnite is making a play for pause ads. On Tuesday, the advertising platform announced the introduction of pause ads into its SSP.

  3. Melanie Babcock-Brown, VP of media and monetization for Orange Apron Media, The Home Depot’s retail media network
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    ROAS? Nah. The Home Depot’s All About ROMO

    Enough with the ROAS obsession. It’s time for a smarter approach to measurement that focuses on more than short-term objectives, says Melanie Babcock-Brown, VP of media and monetization for Orange Apron Media, The Home Depot’s retail media network.

  4. Peppa Pig
    Marketers

    The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

    Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    From Upfronts To Endgame: Navigating 2026’s Sports Advertising Market

    2026 will be a massive year in sports, and the race is on for advertisers to reach sports viewers.

    There’s no shortage of sports programming options, with everything from major global tentpole events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Winter Olympics to nonstop NFL action, college football and basketball, NBA/WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, the PGA, horse racing and even NCAA Wrestling.