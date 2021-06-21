Addressable TV’s Supergroup; EU To Probe Google's Ad Tech Business

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Some marketers are pushing their TV partners to operate more as the large digital companies that allow them to target ads to specific audiences. To address that need, the TV distributors Comcast, Charter Communications, Altice, Dish Media and Vizio are among eight companies that have banded together to create a consortium called Go Addressable. It’s part of an effort to advance addressable TV advertising and make it easier to navigate a fragmented landscape, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s been challenging in the streaming ecosystem, where advertisers must cobble together inventory from multiple streaming services, smart TV companies, cable operators and programmers to precisely target viewers. Go Addressable isn’t building any ad tech to solve those challenges, but will identify issues and attempt to create solutions. On the planning side, for example, the companies intend to share the scale available across different targeting parameters, companies and systems and to push that information to their planning tools.

European antitrust regulators aren’t done with Google just yet. A week after Google agreed to shell out a $268 million fine and make changes to its advertising business to settle an anticompetition case in France, Reuters reports that the European Union is set to open a formal investigation into Google’s lucrative digital advertising business before the end of the year. Google made $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year – more than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits. About 16% of revenue came from its display or network business. The EU’s probe appears to be going deeper that France’s antitrust case and could end up targeting Google's entire ad empire, with antitrust regulators in the bloc focusing on the company’s position vis-a-vis advertisers, publishers, intermediaries and rivals. Those rivals contend that Google takes advantage of the dependence that buyers, sellers and intermediaries have on its products and services in order to extract high fees from all parties, giving it an unfair leg up on the competition. [Related in AdExchanger: Antitrust Regulators Are Turning Up The Heat On Big Tech. Here’s Your Cheat Sheet]

To increase programmatic ad spend with minority publishers, holding company GroupM signed on to ad tech firm TripleLift's “Underrepresented Voices” initiative, Ad Age reports. The curated deal runs solely on websites owned by Black, Latinx, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ media company operators. TripleLift said it is waiving its fees so that more dollars go directly to the publishers. Supporting minority-owned publishers has become top of mind among media buyers as companies focus on social equality issues. GroupM also recently announced its Responsible Investment Framework initiative, which invited clients to invest 2% or more of their total media spend in Black-owned media companies. Read on.

Instagram is running ads in its TikTok clone Reels. Ads on the short-form video service will be up to 30 seconds long on a loop – full screen and vertical – and appear in between individual posts, CNBC reports. The ads come nearly a year after the Reels launched. YouTube, which launched its copycat called Shorts, has also been playing catch up with TikTok. Why all the fuss? An eMarketer report released this month said adult users of TikTok will spend more time on TikTok than adult Facebook users spend this year on Facebook, which owns Instagram. TikTok will amass more Gen Z users than Instagram this year, according to the same report. But while TikTok may be edging into the lead on the audience front, Facebook is way ahead when it comes to advertising. Facebook has mature ad tech and a stable of marketers who spend on its platform as a matter of course – and that gives it an advantage over more nascent players.

