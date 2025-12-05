Home The Big Story The Incredibly High Stakes Of Black Friday
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Incredibly High Stakes Of Black Friday

By

SHARE:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have merged into a single acronym – BFCM – and four days crammed with shopping deals.

On this week’s podcast, whether you were busy running ads or shopping for family and friends while eating leftover pie on your couch, we have the rundown for you.

Between rising costs for consumer goods, skittish consumers and an obliviously soaring stock market, the economy continues to be strange. Analysts had muted sales expectations, but people were spending. Black Friday sales were up 6% globally and 3% in the US, according to Salesforce data. And the whole of Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday showed a 7% increase, according to the same context.

But there is some missing context here. Prices overall are up around 7% – which means people are buying the same amount of stuff, only it’s costing more. And we are also in a K-shaped economy, where the top 10% most affluent consumers account for half of all spending in the US. Meanwhile, lower-income people in the US are struggling, facing the loss of SNAP benefits and rising consumer prices.

More brands are relying on a smaller potential audience of consumers to drive sales, which poses a risk for marketers who want to reach large audiences inexpensively.

For the people with their joysticks on advertising platforms, Black Friday Cyber Monday means the arrival of Glitchmas. Our senior editor James Hercher spoke to the disenchanted ad buyers who manage spend on these platforms and see Meta as their villain, with its perfunctory, AI customer support and lack of transparency. A little pop-up window letting you know of a reporting delay? Pfft. That’s for the challenger platforms. Hercher explains what can go wrong when the stakes are high.

And we end with a story of thriving B2B scams, with each iteration getting more sophisticated, as scammers experiment with novel tactics. Once again, they are deploying sneaky techniques to trick ad buyers into entering their log-in information into seemingly real portals. Then, scammers sneak their own ad buyers onto the platform or lock out advertisers from their accounts. This tale will make your spine run cold and send you running to your IT and security team.

Related Stories

Must Read

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

Social Media

Meta’s Ad Platform Is Going Haywire In Time For The Holidays (Again)

For the uninitiated, “Glitchmas” is our name for what’s become an annual tradition when, from between roughly late October through November, Meta’s ad platform just seems to go bonkers.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

    Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

  2. David Nyurenberg, SVP of Digital, InterMedia Advertising
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CTV Is Less Transparent Than YouTube. That Should Alarm Everyone

    CTV spending is flattening, performance is plateauing and buyers are hesitant to push budgets further. The reason is not complicated. When buyers cannot see what they are buying, they cannot commit their spend with conviction.

  3. Commerce

    How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

    America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

  4. Agencies

    Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

    Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

  5. programmatic transparency

    New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive

    Marketers know that quality matters – and here’s yet more proof. But breaking old habits in digital media is easier said than done.