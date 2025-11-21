The Shifting Dollars Flowing Through Programmatic Pipes

The way dollars move through programmatic pipes is changing.

On today’s podcast, we go inside our reporting that Omnicom moved a significant chunk of its spend from the Trade Desk DSP to Amazon DSP last quarter, revealing a power shift in the programmatic ecosystem and raising questions about how Omnicom manages the conflict of having Amazon, a company with a tech and media business, as a client.

The Amazon DSP is on the rise, gaining more adoption with its features and an improved user interface. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk’s quest to clean up the ecosystem has upset a hornets’ nest of industry partners, and investors are disappointed with its numbers this year.

AdExchanger Senior Editor Anthony Vargas, who uncovered this story, shares what industry insiders are observing about these DSPs and their changing relationships with agencies.

Then, Senior Editor James Hercher unpacks earnings of publicly traded DSPs and SSPs, during which multiple CEOs reported changes in programmatic spending flow. The Trade Desk’s strategy to buy through OpenPath is a likely factor in why dollars appear to be shifting for other programmatic players.

These changes are occurring against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty – from tariffcs to inflation– that is affecting overall spending in the programmatic space. And holdcos, DSPs’ main clients, are facing economic pressure due not just to the advertising market but a tide of disruption from AI.