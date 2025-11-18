Home Programmatic Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About
Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

Comic: The Froth Cafe

Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year.

DSPs and resellers … I mean, SSPs, have butted heads over access to bidstream data. Google screwed over every vendor that committed time and energy to the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. The Trade Desk is throwing its weight around. Prebid and The IAB Tech Lab are spilling tea all over the place.

And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

Long gone are the days when all the third-party programmatic companies were eager to ride The Trade Desk’s coattails and shared a common enemy in Google.

And, in earnings reports, these gossipy narrative threads can become quite tangible.

The bottom line

The heated tempers in programmatic of late aren’t really about philosophical positions on data transparency or roles in the supply chain.

Everybody is just making less money.

Magnite, PubMatic and Nexxen disclosed that unnamed DSPs (or perhaps just one) unexpectedly and precipitously decreased spending on their respective platforms in Q3.

PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel did point obliquely at The Trade Desk when he noted that Kokai, TTD’s new ad-buying platform, operates “differently from what we have seen.” That was similar to how PubMatic’s leadership had characterized the sudden decrease in spend from a certain DSP previously on the investor call.

In his quarterly report, Magnite CEO Michael Barrett directly noted that The Trade Desk had made a change “that prioritized OpenPath as a default path for supply.”

Havas Says Let’s ‘Have Us’ WPP; GDPR You Kidding Me

The SSP had to go directly to major agency buyers to reinstate a “preferred supply path,” Barrett said. TTD is a major source of demand and Magnite of programmatic supply, he added, “so there was impact.”

Nexxen, which operates a DSP and SSP, lowered its forecast for the rest of the year because the company “didn’t see this wave of growth coming into the system” that usually occurs in October, CEO Ofer Druker said in his earnings call. He noted that it wasn’t one DSP, but a programmatic-wide reduction plateau that normally jumps up before the holidays but didn’t materialize this year.

Elsewhere, System1 CEO Michael Blend said an unnamed programmatic vendor in its demand channel had saddled the company with “significant invalid or nonhuman” traffic. System1 is seeking reimbursements and may pursue legal action, he said.

The positioning

While public ad tech companies are mostly interested in their own bottom lines, the uptick in antagonism is also about vendors jockeying for position and to convince investors and marketers of their particular framing of how programmatic should work.

“I don’t think Amazon has a DSP as we define it,” The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green told investors.

The smaller indie DSP Viant, meanwhile, “sees less competition when you look at truly objective buy-side-only platforms,” CEO Tim Vanderhook told investors. That’s his way of crafting a category of competitors that doesn’t include The Trade Desk. He characterized TTD as “no longer independent or objective” because it preferences the company’s OpenPath supply integrations.

Druker said Nexxen “saw it coming” with other DSPs like TTD crossing the ad exchange to the supply side.

“Big DSPs in the future will have to build their own end-to-end solutions in order to increase their margins,” he said.

These are totally contradictory baseline views of the world. And they’re all coming from the same small category of independent DSPs.

Among the SSPs, investors were in a tizzy about whether everyone’s new designation (by The Trade Desk) as “resellers” is a cause for concern.

PubMatic is not a reseller, Goel said. And the company is a strong partner of The Trade Desk’s, he added.

Goel is not embittered by the decrease in spend from TTD, nor about the reseller “noise that’s out there,” as he put it.

“I think what you can see here is that the ecosystem is multifaceted, certainly complex,” he said.

Barrett likewise told investors that while supply-side resellers are a very real problem, it definitely does not apply to Magnite. He said the SSP is “supportive of cleaning up the system” by removing duplicate bids and low-quality impressions.

“Again, let’s be clear, we don’t believe Magnite is a reseller,” he said. “I think the term applies to others.”

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Platforms

Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

influencer creator shouting in megaphone
Platforms

Agentio Announces $40M In Series B Funding To Connect Brands With Relevant Creators

With its latest funding, Agentio plans to expand its team and to establish creator marketing as part of every advertiser’s media plan.

AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

CTV

Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.

