Home The Big Story Yearning For Earnings
PODCAST: The Big Story

Yearning For Earnings

By

SHARE:

Every once in a while, we like to pull the curtain back here at AdExchanger and discuss how we decide what’s worth covering.

Which is why this week’s episode of The Big Story opens with an important question: Why do we report on earnings calls in the first place?

It’s like good police work, Senior Editor James Hercher says. Meaning, it takes a lot of time and can often get very tedious, but can lead to some incredible insights when done correctly.

At the risk of belaboring the metaphor, reports this quarter have more in common with late-night stakeouts than thrilling perp chases. But there were a few juicy tidbits to pull out, particularly with regard to what companies in the ad tech space (and their investors, of course) are currently thinking about.

The results of the Google antitrust trial – and the wave of pre-remedy lawsuits that have followed – came up more than a few times. So did The Trade Desk’s recent policy changes with OpenPath and Kokai, which have caused ripples among SSPs in recent months.

But, although the live Q&As with investors occasionally offer some neat surprises (remember Disney CEO Bob Iger’s hot mic moment last year?), the folks asking the questions often aren’t really trying to uncover the truth in the same way that journalists are.

Which is a shame, because executives are legally obligated to tell the truth during earnings calls – something they don’t technically have to do in press interviews, much to our chagrin.

“I’ve been lied to before. Like, to my face,” recalls Managing Editor Allison Schiff. “But I discovered it later.”

Related Stories

Must Read

AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.

Hand Wipes Glasses illustration
artificial intelligence

EssilorLuxottica Leans Into AI To Avoid Ad Waste

AI is bringing accountability to ad tech’s murky middle, helping brands like EssilorLuxottica cut out bots, bad bids and wasted spend before a single impression runs.

The Arena Group's Stephanie Mazzamaro (left) chats with ad tech consultant Addy Atienza at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
Publishers

For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

Popular

  1. Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
    ad tech earnings

    How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

    In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

  2. AI

    Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

    Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

  3. Platforms

    The IAB Tech Lab Releases Its First Framework For Agentic Ad Buying Standards

    The IAB Tech Lab’s latest framework proposes new standards for containerization and sets the stage for a fully agentic media buying process.

  4. Commerce

    Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

    “We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

  5. Scott Pierce, Head of Fraud & Ad Quality, IAS
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    AI Slop Is The New MFA, And We All Need To Fight It

    The real challenge is drawing a clear line between the AI-generated content that adds value and the kind that erodes trust and leads to significantly lower ad effectiveness.