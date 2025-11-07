Home The Big Story APIs FTW, But IPs Are TBD
In digital advertising, every new tool promises to be an “easy button.” Too bad there isn’t one for IP address matching.

While APIs help make campaign setup and measurement simpler than ever, the messy reality of IP address matching exposes how shaky the foundations of digital targeting still are.

On this week’s episode of The Big Story, we spotlight API-based self-serve platforms from Roku and Comcast and the Price Discovery and Provisioning API (PDP API) – a deal-enforcing tool developed by The Trade Desk – alongside a new industry study exposing the unreliability of IP addresses for targeting and measurement.

The study, commissioned by CIMM and Go Addressable and conducted by data verification startup Truthset, found that IP-to-email linkages are accurate only 16% of the time, while IP-to-postal matches are at 13%.

There are also big differences in accuracy between providers, proof that the industry needs to get serious about standardization and rethink its scale-obsessed mindset. The incentives are out of whack. Data sets are so messy, in part, because providers are prioritizing quantity over quality to satisfy buyers.

But it is possible to have nice things.

APIs have long been the backbone of software systems, supporting digital advertising’s daily workflows and helping different parts of the ecosystem communicate and share data.

As AdExchanger Associate Editor Victoria McNally puts it: “It’s basically just a way for two different platforms to talk to one another.”

And we need that in ad tech, says Senior Editor James Hercher. More than 90% of deal ID campaigns never achieve scale, because handshake agreements and email threads don’t translate into enforceable, standardized commitments – a gap that TTD’s new PDP API aims to address.

“In programmatic, we think of ourselves as meritocratic [with] data and automation,” Hercher says, “but it’s definitely still just people pulling the levers.”

Must Read

People Inc.'s Patrick McCarthy (right) chats with Mula's Jason White at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
Publishers

For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

Platforms

Q3: The Trade Desk Delivers On Financials, But Is Its Vision Fact Or Fantasy?

The Trade Desk posted solid Q3 results on Thursday, with $739 million in revenue, up 18% year over year. But the main narrative for TTD this year is less about the numbers and more about optics and competitive dynamics.

Comic: He Sees You When You're Streaming
CTV

IP Address Match Rates Are a Joke – And It’s No Laughing Matter

According to a new report, IP-to-email matches are accurate just 16% of the time on average, while IP-to-postal matches are accurate only 13% of the time. (Oof.)

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
antitrust

The DOJ And Google Sharpen Their Remedy Proposals As The Two Sides Prepare For Closing Arguments

The phrase “caution is key” has become a totem of the new age in US antitrust regulation. It was cited this week by both the DOJ and Google in support of opposing views on a possible divestiture of Google’s sell-side ad exchange.

create a network of points with nodes and connections, plain white background; use variations of green and grey for the dots and the connctions; 85% empty space
ad tech acquisition

Alt Identity Provider ID5 Buys TrueData, Marking Its First-Ever Acquisition

ID5 bought TrueData mainly to tackle what ID5 CEO Mathieu Roche calls the “massive fragmentation” of digital identity, which is a problem on the user side and the provider side.

CTV

CTV Manufacturers Have A New Tool For Catching Spoofed Devices

The IAB Tech Lab’s new device attestation feature for its Open Measurement SDK provides a scaled way for original device manufacturers to confirm that ad impressions are associated with real devices.

