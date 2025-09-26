Calculating The Odds On The Google Spinoff

The fate of Google Ad Manager is being determined in a courtroom in Virginia this week.

One year after the Google ad tech trial and seven months after Judge Brinkema delivered her verdict that Google was running two monopolies, the court reconvened to discuss the remedies that Google will need to put in place to rectify the monopoly.

Many witnesses who were called for the first trial took the stand once again, offering their opinions on the effects of different remedies.

Our senior editor James Hercher was in the courtroom taking notes. He observed Judge Brinkema’s signature, no-nonsense interruptions and the telling places where she told the lawyers on each side to hurry along.

On this week’s podcast, we get the dispatch from Hercher, who tuned in for the opening statements and early witnesses called during the remedies phase of this trial.

During these early days, a full Google divestiture feels like the position with the longer odds, Hercher guesses, a position informed by the rally of questioning between the judge and lawyers, and the general tenor of the courtroom. And whatever the remedy, Google has stated it plans to appeal. One thing is certain: This isn’t the last time last look will be debated in a courtroom.