Home The Big Story What Ad Lawyers Are Saying About AI
PODCAST: The Big Story

What Ad Lawyers Are Saying About AI

By

SHARE:

If you’re a diaper manufacturer who’s upset over what your competitors are saying about you on TikTok, what recourse do you have?

Well, one option is to turn to the ad industry’s self-regulatory organization. AdExchanger managing editor Allison Schiff went down to Washington D.C. this week to attend the National Advertising Division conference, where a bunch of lawyers specializing in advertising law discuss cases that have crossed their desk. During the conference they on emerging legal issues in AI, social media and protecting kids online, and Schiff got a firsthand look at what’s worrying these lawyers.

While the copyright issues related to AI-generated images have generated much discussion, the NAD focuses most on misleading claims in advertising, and how these images could mislead consumers. So using AI to generate images of products, say a hamburger, that differs from the actual product for sale put this group of lawyers on edge.

“If you open up a bag of chips, they’re not all perfectly formed, but AI is going to create you the perfect image of chips tumbling out of a bag,” Schiff says on this week’s podcast. But faked perfection is considered misleading advertising. In the past, companies that only showed perfectly formed chips (or nuts) tumbling out of a bag have been dinged.

Commerce conversion

But many marketers, especially those working at fast-growing companies looking for ways to cut costs or grow fasters, are feeling less cautious. Our deep-in-the weeds commerce senior editor James Hercher, who has been at back-to-back commerce conferences, encountered groups of commerce founders who are eager to hand tasks off to AI. If the platforms where they buy media, like Google and Amazon, offer AI products that save time or optimization work, they will jump to use them. In contrast, many larger agencies regard these products more warily, concerned with media quality or the conflict of interest inherent in such products.

While marketers are cheerily adopting time-saving AI, Hercher observed a disillusionment elsewhere. Among a certain group of digital marketers that are hyper focused on promoting their products within a specific platform – often Amazon, Meta or Google – there’s also a growing sense that precise attribution is further away than they thought, Hercher notes during the podcast.

It’s as if they cracked open a box expecting all the answers but only found more questions inside. The more close-up a look a marketer gets at measurement or journey tracking, the more messy and imprecise attribution seems.

Related Stories

Must Read

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador speaking at the NAD's annual conference in Washington, DC on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo: Brian O'Doherty)
Federal Trade Commission

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’

Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce

Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.

Popular

  1. Jamie Power, SVP of addressable sales, The Walt Disney Company
    CTV

    Bibbidi Bobbidi Biddable: How Disney’s Ad Sales Are Transforming Its Streaming Business

    Like a pumpkin turning into an elaborate stagecoach, Disney’s programmatic ad sales have grown rapidly in recent months.

  2. AI

    Amazon Ads Introduces Agentic Functions To Its Generative AI Creative Studio

    On Wednesday, Amazon introduced an agentic AI tool that brings all the image, video and audio generation capabilities of the company’s Creative Studio into its ad platform creative setup.

  3. Marketers

    Why Shipt, The Target-Owned Same-Day Delivery Service, Added Yahoo As Its DSP

    Last year, Shipt went hunting for a DSP, eyeing new programmatic reach and hyper-local targeting down to the ZIP code.

  4. Digital Out-Of-Home

    Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

    Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

  5. Publishers

    How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

    Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.