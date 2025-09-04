Home The Big Story The Remedies Edition
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Remedies Edition

By

SHARE:

Judge Amit Mehta’s verdict last year that Google is running a search monopoly could have merited any number of harsh punishments, such as selling off Chrome or spinning off Android. But those more extreme proposals did not come to pass.

On Tuesday, when the remedies phase of the search trial concluded, Judge Mehta ordered that Google share search data with competitors and barred it from striking exclusivity agreements with hardware providers, like Apple, to make its search engine the default for its products. We break down the ad tech community’s reactions to the orders on this week’s podcast.

And the remedies phase for Google’s second antitrust case – for its monopolistic sell-side ad tech business – starts in just a few weeks. Similar to the search case, one of the Department of Justice’s proposals is a spinoff of Google’s ad tech business. But is that too big of an ask after the smaller concessions in the search case? Time will tell.

GAMing around

Then, five years after most SSPs developed direct-to-agency businesses, Google Ad Manager is apparently courting agencies with a product that will enable them to buy direct.

But there’s one hitch. Google already has a DSP that buyers use. The head-scratching announcement intrigued the ad tech community, which sees Google as running its businesses more independently from each other than it has in the past. Couldn’t such a move signal that Google is preparing for a potential spinoff of its ad tech business, which is undergoing a slow, managed decline during each Alphabet quarterly earnings report?

Our senior editor, Anthony Vargas, shares the interpretations he’s heard of the news, which makes the most sense if Google is creating a more formal separation between its DSP and SSP businesses.

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google antitrust

Judge Mehta’s Remedies For Google’s Search Monopoly Won’t Cure What Ails Publishers

Remedies in the federal search antitrust case against Google landed with a thud earlier this week. Most publishers and ad industry pundits were sorely disappointed.

Platforms

Conversion APIs Are Becoming Table Stakes – But Not All Brands Have Bought In

CAPI integrations have moved from a nice-to-have to a necessity for anyone operating within walled garden environments. Now they’re laying the groundwork for an outcomes-driven ad ecosystem.

Peppa Pig
Marketers

The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

How A For-Profit College Is Using CTV Ads To Win Over New Students

The American College of Education partnered with performance TV company MNTN to better reach its audience of adults seeking higher education.

Platforms

Critics Say The Trade Desk Is Forcing Kokai Adoption, But Apparently It’s Up To Agencies

Is TTD forcing agencies to adopt the new Kokai interface despite claims they can still use the interface of their choice? Here’s what we were able to find out.

Commerce

Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets

Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    Conversion APIs Are Becoming Table Stakes – But Not All Brands Have Bought In

    CAPI integrations have moved from a nice-to-have to a necessity for anyone operating within walled garden environments. Now they’re laying the groundwork for an outcomes-driven ad ecosystem.

  2. Banner. Contemporary art collage. Two people holding hands and go up on colorful columns, graph as on career ladder. Concept of partnership, business acquisition, deal, cooperation, teamwork, contract
    ad tech M&A

    Roqad Acquires Zeotap’s Third-Party Data Arm To Get A Leg Up On Identity In Europe

    Roqad is buying Zeotap’s third-party data biz to boost its identity resolution capabilities, but also for access to key integrations with major ad platforms.

  3. OPINION: On TV & Video

    KERV Is Betting On Interactive, Shoppable Video As More Than Just A Novelty

    The technology that underpins interactive video platform KERV Interactive has a colorful origin story. It was created by an inventor named Andrew Welch, who previously devised the functionality that allows TV meteorologists to move weather and storm graphics around on green screens. Welch licensed the patent to ABC, NBC and CBS for their news broadcasts. […]

  4. Privacy

    Comscore Debuts A Way To Turn Consumer Profile Data Into ID-Free Audiences

    Comscore’s new AI-based initiative allows data providers to convert ID-based datasets into ID-free audience segments, helping advertisers target audiences with improved accuracy and privacy.

  5. Ann Blinkhorn, Founder, Blinkhorn LLC
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The 7 Traits Every Ad Tech Leader Needs To Thrive In The Age Of AI

    We spoke to a score of ad tech leaders to uncover seven competencies essential for the success of the next generation of ad tech leadership.