Home The Big Story Wil AI Companies Pay Publishers?
PODCAST: The Big Story

Wil AI Companies Pay Publishers?

By

SHARE:

If you ask an AI agent about the best 401(k) plans, you’ll likely get a unique answer. But the responses are stitched together and reworded from publishers who used to earn a pretty penny by crafting such high-intent content.

If the IAB Tech Lab gets its way, publishers writing about the best 401(k) plans, to name one example, would be compensated every time their story informs a response to a user query. They would also be able to block AI crawlers and make sure their content wasn’t used without payment.

This AI Content Monetization Protocol (CoMP), previewed at AdMonsters’ Sell Side Summit last week, appears to be catching publishers’ attention. But only Google and Meta, already members of the IAB Tech Lab, are participating in the working group.

That doesn’t mean these AI companies aren’t thinking about what they may need to offer publishers. Separately, Perplexity just offered to set aside $42.5 million to compensate publishers.

What do publishers choose? And will they have the leverage to negotiate with powerful AI companies? AI companies may be startups, but they also are attempting to make powerful allies, like committing up to $200 million to hire AI-friendly politicians. Overall, publishers at the Sell Side Summit were optimistic about AI helping them grow their businesses. But time will tell the fate of publishers, as tech disrupts the media industry once again.

The rise of pause

Custom pause ads have long been a jewel of connected TV. They can be clever, hawking products that people consume during pauses, like snacks or toilet paper on bathroom breaks.

But their custom nature, as well as their perceived high attention, has made them jewels for programmers. And the jewels usually don’t go up for programmatic auctions.

This dynamic is changing. Magnite is offering pause ads with DirecTV, Dish and Fubo, and Kargo is also running pause ads. Video games, too, increasingly incorporate pause ads into gameplay.

We discuss the pros and cons of pause ads for users, especially when the ads hide the content users are pausing to see. As their adoption rises, will users hail pause ads as a better alternative to commercial breaks, or will making pause ads programmatic result in sloppier or mismatched executions that make viewers grumble?

Related Stories

Must Read

Peppa Pig
Marketers

The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

Platforms

Critics Say The Trade Desk Is Forcing Kokai Adoption, But Apparently It’s Up To Agencies

Is TTD forcing agencies to adopt the new Kokai interface despite claims they can still use the interface of their choice? Here’s what we were able to find out.

Commerce

Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets

Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

The IAB Tech Lab Isn’t Pulling Any Punches In The Fight Against AI Scraping

IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur didn’t mince his words when declaring unauthorized generative AI scraping of publisher content “theft, full stop.”

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google ad tech antitrust trial

Here’s Who’s Testifying During The Remedy Phase Of Google’s Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Last week, the DOJ and Google filed their respective witness lists and the exhibit lists for the remedy phase of the ad tech antitrust trial. Lots of familiar faces!

Agencies

MX8 Labs Launches With A Plan To Speed Up The Survey-Based Research Biz

What’s the point of a market research survey that could take weeks, when consumer sentiment is rollercoasting up and down every day? That’s the problem MX8 Labs aims to tackle.

Popular

  1. CTV

    How A For-Profit College Is Using CTV Ads To Win Over New Students

    The American College of Education partnered with performance TV company MNTN to better reach its audience of adults seeking higher education.

  2. CTV

    Magnite Is Making Pause Ads Available To Buy Programmatically

    Magnite is making a play for pause ads. On Tuesday, the advertising platform announced the introduction of pause ads into its SSP.

  3. Melanie Babcock-Brown, VP of media and monetization for Orange Apron Media, The Home Depot’s retail media network
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    ROAS? Nah. The Home Depot’s All About ROMO

    Enough with the ROAS obsession. It’s time for a smarter approach to measurement that focuses on more than short-term objectives, says Melanie Babcock-Brown, VP of media and monetization for Orange Apron Media, The Home Depot’s retail media network.

  4. Peppa Pig
    Marketers

    The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

    Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    From Upfronts To Endgame: Navigating 2026’s Sports Advertising Market

    2026 will be a massive year in sports, and the race is on for advertisers to reach sports viewers.

    There’s no shortage of sports programming options, with everything from major global tentpole events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Winter Olympics to nonstop NFL action, college football and basketball, NBA/WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, the PGA, horse racing and even NCAA Wrestling.