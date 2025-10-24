Home Privacy The Privacy Sandbox May Be Dead, But The AdExchanger Comics Live On
Google’s Privacy Sandbox

The Privacy Sandbox May Be Dead, But The AdExchanger Comics Live On

By

Messing around in the Privacy Sandbox

On the latest episode of AdExchanger’s The Big Story podcast, our associate editor – and this week’s guest host – Victoria McNally posed a crucial question about the end of the Privacy Sandbox.

What the heck are we gonna do now with all of AdExchanger’s cookie deprecation and Sandbox-themed comics?!?

Since 2019, when Google first announced its now abandoned plans to kill third-party cookies in Chrome, we’ve been along for the ride, documenting every twist and turn through our reporting and our Friday comics.

We’ve chronicled it all, from the drama at the World Wide Web Consortium and the rollout of every key Privacy Sandbox API to Google’s shifting timelines, regulatory scrutiny from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and all the scathing industry critiques.

We spilled a ton of digital ink and devoted countless hours of brainpower. But, hey, it’s not about the destination; it’s about the journey and the bird-themed API jokes you made along the way.

So pour one out for the Sandbox and join us for an illustrated stroll down memory lane.

The Cookie’s Fortune (Sept. 6, 2019)

Comic: The Cookie's Fortune

“They Don’t Taste As Good As They Used To” (Oct. 18, 2019)

Two Years (Jan. 17, 2020)

Lol.

Faster! Faster! (July 10, 2020)

Comic: Faster! Faster!

Winging It (Sept. 4, 2020)

Comic: Winging It

Santa’s Last Cookies (Dec. 23, 2020)

The Privacy Sandbox Naming Committee (Jan. 29, 2021)

Cookiepocalypse Bunker (July 2, 2021)

Google third-party cookie deadline

Cookie Doctor (July 23, 2021)

Cookie Doctor 2023

The Field Guide To The Privacy Sandbox (Aug. 6, 2021)

A Field Guide To The Privacy Sandbox

2021 Bingo Card (Sept. 24, 2021)

Comic: 2021 Bingo Card

It’s Always Something (Dec. 3, 2021)

Mount Cookie (Feb. 11, 2022)

Comic: Mount Cookie

Making A Privacy Play (Feb. 18, 2022)

Comic: Making A Privacy Play

Something To Tell Our Grandkids (Feb. 25, 2022)

Comic: Something To Tell Our Grandkids

What’s your pick (June 10, 2022)

Comic: What's your pick?

Ignoring The Third-Party Cookie Deadline (July 1, 2022)

Comic: Ignoring The Third-Party Cookie Deadline

Two More Years (July 29, 2022)

ROFL.

Comic: Two More Years

Banished (March 17, 2023)

Comic: Banished

Cookies n’ Chrome (Aug. 18, 2023)

Comic: Cookies n' Chrome

Kiddie Cookie Pool (Sept. 8, 2023)

Comic: Kiddie Cookie Pool

New Year, New You (Jan. 5, 2024)

Comic: New Year, New You

The Last Third-Party Cookie (Feb. 2, 2024)

Comic: The Last Third-Party Cookie

Roadworthy? (Feb. 16, 2024)

Comic: Roadworthy?

‘C’ Was For Cookie (March 15, 2024)

Comic: "C" Was For Cookie

They’re STILL Here? (May 3, 2024)

Comic: They're Still Here?

Told Ya So (July 26, 2024)

Comic: Told Ya So

The Adventures Of Cookie Monster (Aug. 2, 2024)

Comic: The Adventures Of Cookie Monster

‘So, You Got Pardoned This Year, Too?’ (Nov. 22, 2024)

“So, You Got Pardoned This Year, Too?”

Nothing Is Certain Except … (April 11, 2025)

Comic: Nothing Is Certain Except ...

Back To The Future (May 2, 2025)

No One To Play With (May 23, 2025)

Well, This Is Embarrassing … (Oct. 24, 2025)

Comic: Well, This Is Embarrassing ...

And that’s all, folks. You can send your regards to that sandbox in the sky.

