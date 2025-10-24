The Privacy Sandbox May Be Dead, But The AdExchanger Comics Live On

On the latest episode of AdExchanger’s The Big Story podcast, our associate editor – and this week’s guest host – Victoria McNally posed a crucial question about the end of the Privacy Sandbox.

What the heck are we gonna do now with all of AdExchanger’s cookie deprecation and Sandbox-themed comics?!?

Since 2019, when Google first announced its now abandoned plans to kill third-party cookies in Chrome, we’ve been along for the ride, documenting every twist and turn through our reporting and our Friday comics.

We’ve chronicled it all, from the drama at the World Wide Web Consortium and the rollout of every key Privacy Sandbox API to Google’s shifting timelines, regulatory scrutiny from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and all the scathing industry critiques.

We spilled a ton of digital ink and devoted countless hours of brainpower. But, hey, it’s not about the destination; it’s about the journey and the bird-themed API jokes you made along the way.

So pour one out for the Sandbox and join us for an illustrated stroll down memory lane.

The Cookie’s Fortune (Sept. 6, 2019)

“They Don’t Taste As Good As They Used To” (Oct. 18, 2019)

Two Years (Jan. 17, 2020)

Lol.

Faster! Faster! (July 10, 2020)

Winging It (Sept. 4, 2020)

Santa’s Last Cookies (Dec. 23, 2020)

The Privacy Sandbox Naming Committee (Jan. 29, 2021)

Cookiepocalypse Bunker (July 2, 2021)

Cookie Doctor (July 23, 2021)

The Field Guide To The Privacy Sandbox (Aug. 6, 2021)

2021 Bingo Card (Sept. 24, 2021)

It’s Always Something (Dec. 3, 2021)

Mount Cookie (Feb. 11, 2022)

Making A Privacy Play (Feb. 18, 2022)

Something To Tell Our Grandkids (Feb. 25, 2022)

What’s your pick (June 10, 2022)

Ignoring The Third-Party Cookie Deadline (July 1, 2022)

Two More Years (July 29, 2022)

ROFL.

Banished (March 17, 2023)

Cookies n’ Chrome (Aug. 18, 2023)

Kiddie Cookie Pool (Sept. 8, 2023)

New Year, New You (Jan. 5, 2024)

The Last Third-Party Cookie (Feb. 2, 2024)

Roadworthy? (Feb. 16, 2024)

‘C’ Was For Cookie (March 15, 2024)

They’re STILL Here? (May 3, 2024)

Told Ya So (July 26, 2024)

The Adventures Of Cookie Monster (Aug. 2, 2024)

‘So, You Got Pardoned This Year, Too?’ (Nov. 22, 2024)

Nothing Is Certain Except … (April 11, 2025)

Back To The Future (May 2, 2025)

No One To Play With (May 23, 2025)

Well, This Is Embarrassing … (Oct. 24, 2025)

And that’s all, folks. You can send your regards to that sandbox in the sky.