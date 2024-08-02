Comic: The Adventures Of Cookie Monster

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Told Ya So
Must Read
Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners
Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.
The Biggest CPGs Face New Pressures To Increase Ads While Somehow Spending Less
In the past couple of weeks, many of the world’s biggest CPG and grocery store brands have reported their latest earnings. One thing is clear: CPG brands are under pressure by retailers to squeeze their margins, lower prices and spend more on ads.
DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle
What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.
Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?
For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?
The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”
The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”
Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up
Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.
Popular
-
Outbrain Acquires Teads From Altice For $1 Billion
The rumors are true: Outbrain will acquire Teads, the SSP and video monetization company owned by European telco Altice. The acquisition ends advanced talks, first reported in July, between the two companies.
-
-
Innovid Wants To Solve CTV’s Most Annoying Issue
TV measurement platform Innovid has a new frequency management product that manages frequency caps across connected TV, mobile and desktop, including display and audio.
-
Reddit Acquires Memorable AI To Build Its Version of Google PMax
The acquisition puts Reddit in a better position to compete with Google, Meta, Amazon and TikTok, which all built or expanded their AI creative generation and optimization tools within the past year.
-
Former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan Returns To Ad Tech As Telly’s First CRO
Investor, industry veteran and former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan returns from the ad tech sidelines to join the C-suite at Telly, a startup that gives away free TVs in exchange for viewer data.