Comic: Told Ya So

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”
The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”
Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up
Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.
Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)
You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.
Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud
In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox – and a new controversy was born.
It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue
For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.
Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM
If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Google Backpedaling On Its Cookie Phaseout Isn’t An Excuse For Complacency
The industry shouldn’t let Google’s repeated delays slow down the progress we’ve made toward a more privacy-friendly advertising ecosystem. The need for innovation and collaboration is greater than ever.
The Google Chrome Cookie Pivot Has The Industry Wary Of Another ATT-Esque Upheaval
If Chrome imitates Apple, there may be a de facto deprecation of the third-party cookies, since potentially only a slim percentage of users would consent to tracking. In that case, advertisers would still have to primarily rely on cookie alternatives, including the Privacy Sandbox.
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
Three-Ply Vs. One-Ply Programmatic
What does programmatic media have in common with toilet paper? A lot more than you might think, says Sherine Ebadi, managing director of forensic investigations at Kroll. It’s a question of quality (or the lack thereof).