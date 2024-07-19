Comic: If Outstream Was A Person

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Must Read
It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue
For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.
Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM
If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.
TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory
Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.
Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up
Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.
CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit
On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.
The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising
The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.
Popular
-
-
75% Of All CTV Transactions Are Programmatic
Business outcomes are now the most important KPI for determining success with digital video, according to the IAB’s annual report.
-
How Indeed Is Getting Ahead Of The Impending Cookie Collapse
Third-party cookies weren’t getting the job done for Indeed. So, two years ago, Indeed began working closely with LiveRamp to create a new audience engagement strategy that isn’t as vulnerable to third-party cookie deprecation.
-
-
