Home Comic Comic: If Outstream Was A Person
Comic

Comic: If Outstream Was A Person

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: If Outstream Was A Person

Must Read

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Agencies

Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
SSPs

TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

acquisition

CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.

Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
Platforms

The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

Popular

  1. Agencies

    Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

    If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

  2. CTV

    75% Of All CTV Transactions Are Programmatic

    Business outcomes are now the most important KPI for determining success with digital video, according to the IAB’s annual report.

  3. Identity

    How Indeed Is Getting Ahead Of The Impending Cookie Collapse

    Third-party cookies weren’t getting the job done for Indeed. So, two years ago, Indeed began working closely with LiveRamp to create a new audience engagement strategy that isn’t as vulnerable to third-party cookie deprecation.

  4. Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
    SSPs

    TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

    Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

  5. Commerce Media

    It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

    For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.