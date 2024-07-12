Comic: Everything is an ad network?

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Feeding The Graph
Must Read
Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up
Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.
CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit
On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.
The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising
The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.
Why Vodafone Is Giving Out Grades For Its Creative
One way to get a handle on your brand creative is to, well, grade your homework, according to Anne Stilling, Vodafone’s global director of brands and media.
Inside The Fall Of Oracle’s Advertising Business
By now, the industry is well aware that Oracle, once the most prominent advertising data seller in market, will shut down its advertising division. What’s behind the ignominious end of Oracle Advertising?
Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon
If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.
Popular
-
The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising
The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.
-
Uber’s Evolution Shows How Retail Media Will Get More Complicated – And Lucrative
This week, we take a dive into the Uber Eats advertising business, which drove from no formal ad business two years ago to being on pace to earn more than a billion dollars from advertisers this year.
-
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
The Golden Calf Of Addressability: Reevaluating The Foundations Of Digital Advertising
It is time to evolve beyond the addiction to addressable targeting and deterministic attribution, driven not by fear and doubt but by a commitment to rediscover how the empirically proven fundamentals of marketing effectiveness can be applied to the digital media era.
-
Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up
Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.
-
CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit
On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.