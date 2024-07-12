Home Comic Comic: Everything Is An Ad Network?
Comic

Comic: Everything Is An Ad Network?

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Everything is an ad network?

Related Stories

Must Read

shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

acquisition

CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.

Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
Platforms

The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Creative

Why Vodafone Is Giving Out Grades For Its Creative

One way to get a handle on your brand creative is to, well, grade your homework, according to Anne Stilling, Vodafone’s global director of brands and media.

Online Advertising

Inside The Fall Of Oracle’s Advertising Business

By now, the industry is well aware that Oracle, once the most prominent advertising data seller in market, will shut down its advertising division. What’s behind the ignominious end of Oracle Advertising?

Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
privacy sandbox testing

Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon

If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.

Popular

  1. Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
    Platforms

    The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

    The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

  2. Comic: Off-Platform Media
    Commerce Media

    Uber’s Evolution Shows How Retail Media Will Get More Complicated – And Lucrative

    This week, we take a dive into the Uber Eats advertising business, which drove from no formal ad business two years ago to being on pace to earn more than a billion dollars from advertisers this year.

  3. David Nyurenberg, Associate Director of Digital Video, Rain the Growth Agency
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Golden Calf Of Addressability: Reevaluating The Foundations Of Digital Advertising

    It is time to evolve beyond the addiction to addressable targeting and deterministic attribution, driven not by fear and doubt but by a commitment to rediscover how the empirically proven fundamentals of marketing effectiveness can be applied to the digital media era.

  4. shopping cart
    Commerce Media

    Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

    Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

  5. acquisition

    CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

    On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.