Comic: Feeding The Graph

Happy Independence Day! Stay cool out there, and here’s a deep cut for you with a summery theme. This classic comic first ran in June 2011.
Inside The Fall Of Oracle’s Advertising Business
By now, the industry is well aware that Oracle, once the most prominent advertising data seller in market, will shut down its advertising division. What’s behind the ignominious end of Oracle Advertising?
Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon
If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.
Platforms Are Autogenerating Creative – And It’s Going To Be Terrible
This week, we’re diving into the most important thing in advertising – the actual creative – and how major ad platforms are well on their way to an era of creative innovation. Actually, strike that. I meant creative desolation.
Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US
Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.
Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions
Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.
Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs
Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
As Oracle Terminates Its Ad Business, Here’s How Customers Can Adapt
The end of Oracle’s ad business is a major shift in the ad landscape. Here’s how to assess the impact on your business and begin to find a new path forward, according to Alliant’s Christopher Morse.
Instream Or Out? Why It’s So Hard To Accurately Label Video Inventory
Publishers and SSPs aren’t incentivized to accurately label their video inventory. But increased pressure from the buy side could correct the skewed pricing dynamics that result from outstream being sold as instream.
TV Advertisers Are Revisiting Their Relationships With DSPs
It’s never been more complicated to buy TV ads than it is today. As a result, TV advertisers are rethinking how they want to use programmatic platforms.
TV Buyers And Sellers Are Still Haggling Over CPMs; Meta Is (Back) On The Hot Seat
Upfront negotiations might take longer than normal this year. Plus, Meta is already in hot water with the EU’s new digital regulations.