Home Brand Safety Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News
Brand Safety

Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News

By

SHARE:

Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far.

On Tuesday – and just in time for the US presidential election – DoubleVerify (DV) announced a so-called News Accelerator initiative to explore ways to help advertisers support legitimate news outlets and reach valuable audiences, while still keeping brands away from misinformation and disreputable sites.

Widespread blocking of news through automated brand safety tools has harmed both publishers and advertisers, acknowledged DV CEO Mark Zagorski. The industry needs a better way to bring news and advertisers together, he told AdExchanger.

As part of the initiative, DV has hired its first-ever head of news: Jack Marshall, a former senior reporter for The Wall Street Journal and Digiday, and co-founder of business media company Toolkits.

DV is also releasing a new set of brand-safe contextual targeting segments called NewsPlus and plans to launch a research-backed thought leadership project to prove the value of news audiences and dispel the myth that ads adjacent to news cause harm.

Better tools in the toolbox

The News Accelerator represents a striking reversal by DoubleVerify, which has ridden brand safety concerns about news and other content to become a publicly traded company with a market cap of nearly $3 billion.

But this isn’t a pivot out of nowhere for DV, said Zagorski, who previewed DV’s evolved thinking at an IAB event during the NewFronts in May by piling onto criticisms of automated news blocking.

Meanwhile, DV has been collaborating with news publishers and buyers for more than a year to devise a healthier programmatic buying methodology that addresses the concerns of both sides.

“We’ve always said that blocking news as a category is a bad advertising strategy, because it limits reach and impact,” Zagorski said. “[Publishers] are rightfully frustrated that a lot of the tools in the space were being misused, that advertisers weren’t refreshing keyword lists or using the controls DV has provided.”

For example, DV considers keyword blocking – where publisher pages get demonetized for containing words that could indicate violent news coverage, like “shooting” – to be “an ancient solution that is one part of a much broader control set that we have,” Zagorski said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Washington Eyes Adalytics Reports; Kroger Says Attention Isn’t Worth The Hype

DV now considers it the company’s responsibility to promote more nuanced tools, like sentiment analysis, natural language processing and dynamic suitability controls, Zagorski said. It also claims to only block keywords contained in a page’s URL, instead of blocking any use of certain words within article copy.

Going forward, DV will conduct periodic reviews of advertiser keyword blocklists and alert clients when their lists are out of date, Zagorski said. It’ll also review the other brand safety parameters its clients have in place and call out instances where the settings harm campaign performance by severely limiting reach among news audiences.

DV’s research shows that news audiences have a 20% higher engagement rate than non-news audiences, so brands miss out on real opportunities when they cut out news, Zagorski added.

But, to be clear, DV will still offer advertisers access to keyword blocking, rather than removing that tool entirely. “Advertisers want options, where they can use an instrument that’s a bit blunter, particularly in breaking-news situations,” Zagorski said.

Brand-safe news targeting

Holding advertisers accountable for how they use DV’s tools is just one part of the News Accelerator. Another key piece is adding new tools that make advertisers feel confident to support the news without worrying they’ll be harmed by a bad ad placement.

That’s where the NewsPlus contextual targeting segments come in.

NewsPlus will offer a general brand-safe news targeting segment, including all news sites that clear DV’s Brand Safety Floor, which by default cuts out sites that contain extreme graphic violence, copyright infringement, malware and other obviously objectionable content, said Stephanie Posner, VP of policy, safety and global affairs.

The NewsPlus segment will also automatically exclude made-for-advertising sites and content that falls into DV’s inflammatory politics and news category, she said. And advertisers can fine-tune which content they’re comfortable monetizing using DV’s sentiment-based targeting tools.

Next, DV plans to roll out more granular contextual categories and already has “soft news” categories in the works for topics like sports and entertainment, Posner said.

Rather than creating private marketplaces of hand-picked news publishers, DV is applying its contextual segments across all programmatically sold inventory. This ensures the targeting segments aren’t limited in terms of scale, Zagorski said, and also avoids a situation in which DV is the one picking which publishers are brand safe.

“This is not a short-term, knee-jerk thing where people are pissed at DV about news, so let’s put something together,” Zagorski said. “This is an ongoing commitment to a healthy ecosystem that includes news and that will roll into 2025 and well beyond.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

To Reduce The Ad Tech Tax, Sovrn Expands Its SaaS Pricing Model

Sovrn is now offering its header bidding managed service, dubbed Ad Management, as self-serve software for a flat CPM fee.

play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering
Marketers

Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.

attention metrics

Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Advertiser

How Should Advertisers Navigate A TikTok Ban Or Google Breakup? Just Ask Brian Wieser

The online advertising industry is staring down the barrel of not one but two potential shutdowns that could radically change where brands put their ad dollars in 2025, according to Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser and Olivia Morley.

Online Advertising

Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

Publishers

TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

Popular

  1. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Is The Trade Desk A Hero Or Villain To Independent Ad Tech?

    As The Trade Desk grows more powerful, it’s attracting more attention – and frustration – from independent ad tech. Plus: an update on Google Chrome’s user choice mechanism.

  2. CTV

    Why The Paramount And Nielsen Spat Matters In TV Measurement Land

    Despite their dependence on Nielsen, programmers love complaining about the TV ratings titan. But Paramount Global recently went beyond griping when it announced its contract with Nielsen had lapsed.

  3. Programmatic

    To Reduce The Ad Tech Tax, Sovrn Expands Its SaaS Pricing Model

    Sovrn is now offering its header bidding managed service, dubbed Ad Management, as self-serve software for a flat CPM fee.

  4. Jennifer Burch, Hasbro’s senior director of global media
    Marketers

    Inside Hasbro’s Novel ‘Splitsies’ Approach To Brand And Performance Media

    Dividing brand and performance makes sense as long as the two sides collaborate closely, says Jennifer Burch, Hasbro’s senior director of global media.

  5. James Avery, CEO & founder, Kevel
    Publishers

    What Was It Like To Testify In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial? We Asked Kevel’s CEO

    But beyond making his parents proud, participating as a witness in a historical antitrust trial was gratifying for another reason, says Kevel CEO James Avery. “I never thought I’d have a chance to really say my piece like this.”