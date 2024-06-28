Comic: Campaign Flight Patterns

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
Must Read
Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon
If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.
Platforms Are Autogenerating Creative – And It’s Going To Be Terrible
This week, we’re diving into the most important thing in advertising – the actual creative – and how major ad platforms are well on their way to an era of creative innovation. Actually, strike that. I meant creative desolation.
Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US
Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.
Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions
Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.
Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs
Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.
Nope, We Haven’t Hit Peak Retail Media Yet
The move from in-store to digital shopper marketing continues, as United Airlines, Costco, PayPal, Chase and Expedia make new retail media plays. Plus: what the DSP Madhive saw in advertising sales software company Frequence.
Popular
-
Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon
If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.
-
IPG Has A New Sustainable Ad Marketplace That It Says Doesn’t Sacrifice Performance
IPG announced what it’s calling a Climate Action Marketplace built in partnership with SeenThis and PubMatic to make it easier for marketers to do the sustainable thing.
-
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
The Best Of Cannes 2024: Key Moments And Trends For The Year Ahead
The challenges facing digital advertising feel bigger than ever. But when you’re in Cannes, you can’t help but focus on the positives. Here are the six biggest ad industry trends and positive takeaways from this year’s show.
-
OPINION: The Sell Sider
Mastering Floor Pricing: The Key To Optimizing Your Programmatic Ad Revenue
Setting price floors can unlock additional revenue. But only by setting the “right” floor for any given impression can you increase and not harm yield.
-
The Supply Side's Crucial Role In SPO Accountability
The programmatic advertising landscape has evolved significantly since its inception, introducing new complexities and challenges for both buyers and sellers.