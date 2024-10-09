Home Marketers Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization
Marketers

Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

By

SHARE:
play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering

End-to-end platforms are back in style (unless you’re Google, of course, with antitrust regulators breathing down your neck).

On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. That’s just a placeholder name, though; there’s a rebrand in the works.

The merger was first rumored in July. But the two companies have been kicking each other’s tires for more than a year, JW Player Co-Founder and CEO Dave Otten told AdExchanger.

Otten, who declined to share a deal price, will become CEO of JWP Connatix, while Connatix CEO David Kashak transitions into the chairman role.

The rationale behind the merger is to capitalize on a trio of trends: the inexorable shift from linear to streaming, the publisher imperative to monetize and advertisers demanding transparency and higher-quality inventory.

“We believe we can bring a platform business to video,” Otten said, “which is something that, candidly, the market needs.”

The end-to-end upsell opportunity

Connatix and JW Player have complementary technologies, Otten said.

JW Player, which is embedded on thousands of websites, has tech for ingesting, rendering and monetizing video content, and Connatix has a video ad server, supply-side platform and contextual ad platform.

The workflow/ad tech combo makes sense, he said, because it allows advertisers, online publishers, broadcasters and streamers to manage ad delivery from the same place they manage their monetization, including live video and on demand.

JWP Connatix can upsell Connatix customers on workflow tech and JW Player customers on more robust video advertising.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Stick A Pin In it; When Reddit’s Data Is Google Data, Too

Vizio is a good example.

JW Player powers the ad delivery for WatchFree+, Vizio’s streaming service. It’s primarily an infrastructure relationship. But the new company has an opportunity to extend that partnership with the promise of more demand and better monetization through Connatix.

Investing in AI and insights

Together, JW Player and Connatix reach more than 1 billion unique users every month and deliver roughly 30 billion video plays. That translates to around 150,000 years of content streamed every year, Otten said.

All of that consumption generates a lot of information about how people are engaging with video content and the ads within.

Because of its media player, for example, JW Player can see the metadata associated with video content, whether and how the content is being consumed, the number of minutes watched and other contextual signals.

Connatix, meanwhile, can see which ad was delivered at what CPM, where it ran and whether someone actually watched it.

The plan is to invest in AI to use this data for personalization, determining the appropriate ad load and maximizing yield for publishers, Otten said.

“I think this is the most underrated part of this transaction, and it’s something we’ll spend a good chunk of investment on,” he said. “It’ll probably be the most important part we need for our success in the future.”

Buying into commerce

JWP Connatix also has its eye on offering video monetization opportunities beyond advertising.

Early last year, JW Player bought a subscription enablement and identity management company called InPlayer that helps video publishers implement paywalls and handle payments.

But commerce is “what’s really the third leg of the stool here, and it’s another big investment area for us,” Otten said, pointing to the growth of live shopping in markets outside of the US.

The best way for publishers to make money, though, is to take a hybrid approach to monetization.

“What we really want to do here,” he said, “is to help publishers figure out the right mix for them, whatever it is, so they can make the most revenue possible.”

Up next

In addition to the rebrand coming next year, JWP Connatix will spend the next six months executing on its integration plan, including merging the two product and engineering teams as a prelude to merging the products themselves.

The sales, marketing and services teams are already working together and reaching out to publishers to talk up the new combined offering.

There will be a few redundancies, though. Otten declined to share numbers, but he did say a small number of people with overlapping skill sets will be let go from across the company. JWP Connatix’s total headcount will end up somewhere between 350 and 400 people.

According to Otten, both companies are profitable.

LLR Partners, the private equity firm that led JW Player’s Series E round in 2021, and Court Square Capital Partners, which took a controlling stake in Connatix at around the same time, both backed the merger and support the deal, Otten said.

But, hey, let’s not end on a mundane detail.

Here’s a fun fact: JW Player was YouTube’s original video player before the Google acquisition.

And here’s one more: The “JW” in “JW Player” stands for Jeroen Wijering, the Dutch software engineer – and later a co-founder of JW Player the company – who developed the first version of JW Player’s video player technology back in 2005.

Must Read

Investment

HUMAN Raises $50 Million To Build A Deterministic ID For Attribution

HUMAN plans to build a deterministic ID from its tracking of more than 20 trillion digital signals per week across 3 billion devices, which will aid attribution for ecommerce.

attention metrics

Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

Advertiser

How Should Advertisers Navigate A TikTok Ban Or Google Breakup? Just Ask Brian Wieser

The online advertising industry is staring down the barrel of not one but two potential shutdowns that could radically change where brands put their ad dollars in 2025, according to Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser and Olivia Morley.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

Publishers

TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Billups Launches Attention Measurement For Out-Of-Home

Billups, a managed services agency that specializes in OOH, is making its attention measurement solution and a related analytics dashboard available for general use.

Popular

  1. attention metrics

    Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

    By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

  2. Comic: Told Ya So
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Hey Google, What’s The Chrome User Choice Mechanism Going To Look Like?

    It’s been more than two months since Google said it would forego third-party cookie deprecation in favor of a user choice mechanism. But it hasn’t shared any details yet.

  3. AI

    Pixability Updates Its Contextual Tools To Analyze YouTube With Generative AI

    On Monday, Pixability announced the launch of a product called GenAI Contextual Segments (CGS), with a goal to reach specific audiences across a wider range of YouTube content.

  4. TikTok is a dancing fly in the FTC’s argument ointment.
    AdExchanger Commerce

    TikTok Shop’s Biggest Strength Is Its Biggest Weakness

    Legislative drama notwithstanding, it’s time to look at TikTok Shop as a first potential sign that live online shopping in the US can be, well, a thing.

  5. Daily News Roundup

    Can’t Spell Exchange Without Change; ’Soft On Ad Tech

    Chalice integrated with Index Exchange, and it’s not a typical partnership. Plus, Microsoft will be moving on from its retail media platform Promote IQ.