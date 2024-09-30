Home Marketers The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next
Google antitrust trial

The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next

By

SHARE:
US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria
US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria

Just three weeks after it began, the Google ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is over.

(Arielle Garcia, you can go home now! Thank you for your service.)

The trial was expected to last between four to six weeks, but Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presided over the case, kept things moving at a brisk pace.

The court will now take a nearly two-month break before reconvening for closing arguments right before Thanksgiving.

That’s a wrap

Google rested its defense on Friday, closing out its case by reading two final witness depositions into the record. The first was from Ryan Pauley, president of revenue and growth at Vox Media, and the other came from Brian Bumpers, a marketing analytics manager at ecommerce apparel site Zulily.

The government recalled one single rebuttal witness, Matthew Wheatland, chief digital officer at DailyMail.com. Rebuttal witnesses are witnesses called by the plaintiff to refute evidence presented by the defense once the defense is done doing its thing.

Click here for a rundown on what Pauley, Bumpers and Wheatland had to say on the Check My Ads portal dedicated to coverage of the case.

Now what?

Now that both sides have finished presenting their respective arguments, it’s up to Judge Brinkema to make her decision.

But there’s a lot that has to happen before she rules.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Down Goes Oracle Advertising; The Internet Failed Pollsters, And Vice Versa

First, both sides have until Monday, November 4, to submit their revised findings of fact, a legal document that outlines the material facts in a case. Each side gets to write one. Google and the DOJ both filed proposed findings of fact in the weeks before the trial started.

Judge Brinkema will have three weeks to review the documents and, if time allows, prepare an early draft opinion.

And then it’s time for everyone to cram back into the courthouse: Closing arguments are scheduled for 10 am on Monday, November 25.

Both sides will apparently get longer than the 30 minutes they were each allotted to make their opening statements earlier this month. The judge will also have the opportunity to ask questions during closing arguments.

Once that’s finished, it’s possible we’ll have a ruling from Judge Brinkema by early next year. And if she finds in the DOJ’s favor, then it’s time to decide on the punishment, which would be decided during a subsequent hearing.

The long haul

But Google will no doubt appeal if it loses – and the same goes for any ruling not in its favor.

For example, Google plans to appeal after losing the DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit earlier this year. The judge in that case, Judge Amit Mehta, found that Google operates a monopoly in two markets: general online search and text-based search advertising.

A second trial to determine remedies in the search case is set for April, and Judge Mehta has said he’s aiming to determine penalties by August 2025.

Meanwhile, Google is confident it put up a solid defense in the ad tech case, including its arguments that it doesn’t have a duty to deal with its competitors and “open web display advertising” is a gerrymandered market definition the DOJ cooked up to support its case.

In a blog post on Friday summarizing Google’s defense, Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s VP of regulatory affairs, claims ad tech was, is and remains a fiercely competitive business and “header bidding is alive and well.” (Despite Google’s best efforts, the DOJ might argue.)

“In reality many digital ads are not sold on ad exchanges and most publishers don’t use Google Ad Manager,” Mulholland wrote. “Direct deals, where ad buyers and sellers bypass an exchange entirely, make up 70% of all digital ads spending.”

Well, that’s up to Judge Brinkema. And regardless of the outcome here, Google will remain in the antitrust hot seat.

Google faces a similar set of allegations over its abuse of market power in the digital advertising market in a separate antitrust case brought by a group of state attorneys general led by Texas.

That trial is scheduled for earlyish next year.

Related Stories

Must Read

Jounce Media's Chris Kane at Programmatic IO NY on Sept. 25, 2024.
Publishers

The Bidstream Is A Duplicative, Chaotic Mess – But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

Publishers are initiating more and more auctions – but doesn’t mean DSPs are listening to more bids, according to Chris Kane.

Publishers

Readers Are Flocking To Political News, Says WaPo – And Advertisers Are Missing Out

During certain periods this year, advertisers blocked more than 40% of The Washington Post’s inventory over brand safety concerns.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
Google antitrust trial

Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

Popular

  1. Publishers

    Readers Are Flocking To Political News, Says WaPo – And Advertisers Are Missing Out

    During certain periods this year, advertisers blocked more than 40% of The Washington Post’s inventory over brand safety concerns.

  2. US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria
    Google antitrust trial

    The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next

    Just three weeks after it began, the Google ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is over. The court will now take a nearly two-month break before reconvening for closing arguments right before Thanksgiving.

  3. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Waiting On A Judge And The Polls

    Hear what the ad tech industry is saying about Google’s antitrust trial. Then, a rundown on how the election is playing out for political advertisers and news publishers.

  4. Jounce Media's Chris Kane at Programmatic IO NY on Sept. 25, 2024.
    Publishers

    The Bidstream Is A Duplicative, Chaotic Mess – But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

    Publishers are initiating more and more auctions – but doesn’t mean DSPs are listening to more bids, according to Chris Kane.

  5. Rick Bruner, CEO of Central Control
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    ZIP Codes: The Simple Fix For Advertising ROI Measurement

    Randomized controlled trials are the best source of evidence of cause-and-effect relationships, including advertising’s impact on sales. Imagine the potential for conducting geo experiments using ZIP codes instead of DMAs.