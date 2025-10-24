Comic: Well, This Is Embarrassing ...

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Race To The Bottom
Must Read
AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech
AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.
Netflix Boasts Its Best Ad Sales Quarter Ever (Again)
In a livestreamed presentation to investors on Tuesday, co-CEO Greg Peters shared that Netflix had its “best ad sales quarter ever” in Q3, and more than doubled its upfront commitments for this year.
Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)
Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.
The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit
TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.
How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial
The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.
The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand
The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.
Popular
Comcast Intros Biddable And Programmatic For Linear TV
On Thursday, Comcast Advertising announced that the cable provider’s linear TV inventory will now be available on a targetable, biddable basis for advertisers that want to transact programmatically.
MMM Isn’t As Scary As Marketers Think – But You’ve Got To Do It Right
Deli meat company Land O’Frost has been leaning into a new MMM approach to figure out which opportunities it’s been overlooking – or even inhibiting.
PayPal Finds A New Transaction Pool With Retail Media
PayPal Ads is continuing its new product announcement whirlwind with news that it’s partnering with the commerce media startup Rokt to bring non-endemic advertisers to some PayPal and Venmo post-payment pages.
Why The SVP Of The Trade Desk’s Ventura OS Is Betting On Transparent TV Ecosystems
Last year, TTD announced plans to launch a TV operating system, called Ventura OS, that powers the viewing experience on smart TVs with an open, ad-supported system. Now, SVP Matthew Henick has lofty goals for what Ventura can achieve.