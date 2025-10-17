Comic: Race To The Bottom

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit
TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.
How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial
The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.
The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand
The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.
OUTFRONT Is Using Agencies’ AI Enthusiasm To Spur Wider Programmatic OOH Adoption
The desire for a data-driven reinvention of OOH inspired OUTFRONT to create agentic AI tools for executing and measuring OOH campaigns and comparing OOH to other channels.
Inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s New Dashboard That Shows What Buyers Actually Care About
A peek inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s new dashboard that gives sellers detailed info on how buyers value their inventory.
How To Advertise To Advertisers At Ad Industry Events (Like Advertising Week)
New Yorkers are bombarded by ads at every turn. But targeted ads? For your industry? While you’re on your way to an event for that industry? The surreality of that experience can still pack a punch.
Unity Hires Chris Feo As Its New SVP Of Programmatic
On Tuesday, game engine Unity, which has a growing advertising business, announced the appointment of Chris Feo as its new SVP of programmatic.
7 Ad Tech Veterans Who Have Founded Their Own AI Startups
As AI sweeps the tech landscape, new startups continue to emerge. Here are seven former ad tech execs’ thoughts on best AI practices and starting their own companies.
