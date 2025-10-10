Comic: "If you want it done well, do it yourself."

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: The Remedy Phase
Must Read
CleanTap Says It Easily Fooled Programmatic Tech With Spoofed CTV Devices
CleanTap claims that 100% of the invalid traffic it spoofed was accepted into live auctions run by programmatic platforms and was successfully bid on by advertisers.
HUMAN Expands Its IVT Detection Tool Kit With A New Product For Advertisers, Not Platforms
HUMAN has recently started complementing its bid request analysis by analyzing the time between when a bot clicks an ad and when the landing page loads. Now it’s offering the solution to individual advertisers.
Index Exchange Launches A Data Marketplace For Sell-Side Curation
Through Index Exchange’s data vendor marketplace, curators gain access to third-party data sets without needing their own integrations.
Can Publishers Trust The Trade Desk’s New Wrapper?
TTD says OpenAds is not just a reaction to Prebid’s TID change, but a new model for fairer, more transparent ad auctions. So what does the DSP need to do to get publishers to adopt its new auction wrapper?
Scott Spencer’s New Startup Wants To Help Users Monetize Their Online Advertising Data
What happens when an ad tech developer partners with a cybersecurity expert to start a new company? You end up with a consumer product that is both a privacy software service and a programmatic advertising ID.
Advertisers Probably Shouldn’t Target Teens At All, Cautions Former FTC Commissioner
Alvaro Bedoya shared his qualms with digital advertising’s more controversial targeting tactics and how kids use gen AI and social media.
Popular
People Inc. Cuts 6% Of Its Workforce
The layoffs reflect a strategic decision on People Inc.’s part to free up money to invest in growth areas, according to CEO Neil Vogel’s memo to employees.
Paramount+ Is Letting Advertisers Buy Show-Specific Streaming Ad Spots
People don’t really gather around water coolers anymore. But that doesn’t mean streaming and live events can’t still create water cooler moments like there once were for broadcast audiences watching appointment TV.