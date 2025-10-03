Comic: The Remedy Phase

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Must Read
Advertisers Probably Shouldn’t Target Teens At All, Cautions Former FTC Commissioner
Alvaro Bedoya shared his qualms with digital advertising’s more controversial targeting tactics and how kids use gen AI and social media.
Wall Street Turned Against Ad Tech – But May Learn To Love It Again
What can pureplay ad tech companies do to clean up their rep on the Street?
AppsFlyer and Roku’s New SRN Integration Will Shed Light On CTV Campaign Impact
Roku and AppsFlyer announced the launch of a new self-reporting network (SRN) integration between both companies, which will allow mobile app advertisers to more effectively measure their streaming video campaigns
DOJ v. Google: How Judge Brinkema Seems To Be Thinking After Week One
Where the DOJ v. Google ad tech antitrust trial stands after one week’s worth of remedies arguments.
Swish, A Company That's Bringing Programmatic to Product Sampling, Announces Seed Funding
Swish, a startup that partners with retailers to provide product full-size CPG samples to people doing their grocery shopping online, announces $2.3 million in seed funding.
DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture
Court is back in session. And the fate of the open internet is in the balance.
Popular
US Tariffs Are Changing The Playbook For Canadian Advertisers
Since the Trump administration first threatened a 25% increase in import tariffs on Canadian goods in February, The Great White North’s sentiment towards its southern neighbor has been decidedly less neighborly.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
How To Keep Agencies Honest On Principal Media Deals And Avoid Unaccountable Arbitrage
Principal-based buying isn’t inherently bad. When incentives are aligned, clients get more precision and speed than traditional agency models often allow. The issue isn’t the mechanism; it’s the incentives.
Advertisers Need Easy Access To DSPs – But AI Is Changing What That Access Looks Like
Mike Hauptman, co-founder of AdLib, discusses the company’s evolution and how AI is changing the future of both AdLib and ad tech as a whole.