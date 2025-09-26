Comic: Ready For Programmatic IO NY?

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: The Crawling AI
Must Read
DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture
Court is back in session. And the fate of the open internet is in the balance.
FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’
Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.
How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor
Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.
Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network
Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.
FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’
Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.
Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM
On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.
Popular
DOJ v. Google: Judge Brinkema Calls For Less Ad Tech “Window Dressing” In The AdX And DFP Divestiture Debate
Day Two of the remedies phase of the Google ad tech antitrust trial was a grueling back-and-forth about the future of Google Ad Manager.
The Trade Desk and Acxiom Deepen Their UID2 Collaboration With An AI-Powered Measurement Solution
The Trade Desk and Acxiom have a new product that plugs into Kokai to create a live feedback loop between UID2 IDs and real-world outcomes.
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
Marketing In The Age Of AI Answers
The fundamental shift from traditional search to AI chatbots has major implications for the entire marketing organization, says Bluefish CEO Alex Sherman. If brands want control over how they appear in AI search results, they must think about the content they feed to large language models.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
SSPs Are Facing Extinction – And Only Bold Differentiation Can Save Them
SSPs are staring at their own demise. And it’s because, for over a decade, SSPs have positioned themselves as agnostic platforms.