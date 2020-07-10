A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
Omnicom’s $20M Spotify Buy Proves Better Measurement Draws Big Brands To Podcasting Button Unveils New Capabilities, As Affiliate Marketing Finally Advances Leveraging Data To Address Consumers’ Most Pressing Needs Microsoft Enters The CDP Fray With Its Cloud Platform And Its Own Data GroupM And Havas Media Help Brands Push Spend To Minority-Owned Publishers W3C Ad Tech Members Panicked About Slow Progress For Third-Party Cookie Alternative Mark Zagorski Named CEO Of DoubleVerify To Lead Its CTV Charge Doing SPO? Be Aware Of These Unintended Consequences Cadillac CMO Melissa Grady On Marketing Lessons Learned In Quarantine»
Comic: Faster! Faster!
Add a comment