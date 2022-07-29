A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem…
Must Read
Google Delays The End Of Third-Party Cookies (Again), From 2023 To The End Of 2024 Human Merges With PerimeterX To Grow Its Ecommerce And Retail Fraud Detection Business Meet Sincera, The Ad Tech Web Crawler That Wants To Disrupt The Verification Market Microsoft Barely Discusses Netflix Deal, Says Azure Is Its Biggest Growth Potential Google Feels The Digital Media Slowdown (Kinda), With YouTube Growth On An Anxious Decline Tremor’s Amobee Acquisition Is About Plugging Holes And Getting Scale Singtel Offloads Amobee To Tremor For $239 Million (Nearly $100 Million Less Than It Paid For Amobee In 2012) AdExplainer: Data Clean Rooms It’s Time For Another AdExchanger Comic Caption Contest!»
Comic: Two More Years
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!
Add a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.