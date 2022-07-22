A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem…
Must Read
It’s Time For Another AdExchanger Comic Caption Contest! Why QR Codes Are Only The Beginning For Shoppable TV Ads Netflix Expects To Bounce Back By Reducing Subscriber Churn With Ads Programmatic Vet Terry Taouss Is The New President Of The Acceptable Ads Committee RoC Skincare’s Commerce Marketing Strategy Goes More Than Skin Deep Why Netflix Chose Microsoft As Its Ad Tech And Sales Partner Unity Is Set To Acquire IronSource For $4.4 Billion Disney Integrates With The Trade Desk And UID2 In Pursuit Of Better Addressability Pinterest Leans Further Into Commerce Advertising With New Features And Shopping API»
Comic: Time To Do Better
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!
Add a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.