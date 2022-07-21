It’s Time For Another AdExchanger Comic Caption Contest!

🏆 We’re hosting our next comic caption contest. 🏆

Wanna snag a comp ticket to Programmatic I/O New York?

Submit your caption idea in the comments below by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, for the chance to win. That’s the sweet, sweet prize. Programmatic I/O takes place on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in New York City.

(Art by Nate Neal)

So, bring us the funny, the witty and the weird. Although we can’t promise you’ll be able to make this tough cookie smile, we can’t wait to see what you come up with.

The winning caption will be posted along with the comic on our site on Friday, July 29.