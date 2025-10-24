Home The Big Story Rest In Privacy, Sandbox
Rest In Privacy, Sandbox

Last week, after nearly six years of development and delays, Google officially retired its Privacy Sandbox.

Which means it’s time for a memorial service.

Implementing the Privacy Sandbox – the Chrome version, in particular – was always going to be an uphill battle, even when the initiative was first announced in 2019. At the time, Google was following in the footsteps of Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox, both of which block third-party cookies by default.

Google, however, wanted to have an alternative in place before deprecating cookies, so it invited feedback from across the industry.

Ironically, that push for input may have inadvertently laid the groundwork for the Sandbox’s eventual demise. As AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff puts it, “Consensus proved nearly impossible.”

Competitors and critics alike – including those who eventually launched a formal complaint to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority a few years later – worried that the Privacy Sandbox would give Google an unfair advantage in the ad tech marketplace. (Say what you want about the privacy issues inherent to third-party cookies, but at least they aren’t owned by any particular vendor.)

Meanwhile, early testers, including Mediavine and Criteo, frequently expressed frustration over issues with the Sandbox APIs, including increased latency, which they warned would almost certainly lead to lost ad revenue.

But, problems aside, it’s hard not to feel a little bittersweet about the project’s quiet end. After all, six years is a long time to dedicate so much energy, resources and attention to anything – as the AdExchanger editorial team can attest to.

