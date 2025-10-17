Prebid, Meet OpenAds

Two weeks ago, Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green said the DSP plans to take Prebid’s open-source code and build its own version of Prebid, dubbed OpenAds.

This week, Green showed up at the Prebid Summit to defend his bombshell announcement. He appeared on stage, offering more product details about The Trade Desk’s new sorta-sell-side products – OpenAds and PubDesk – but did not cross paths with Prebid leadership, said AdExchanger Senior Editor Anthony Vargas.

On this week’s podcast, Vargas fills us in on the highlights of the event, including the points of tension between the DSP and SSPs, publishers and Prebid itself.

Then, our associate editors, Victoria McNally and Joanna Gerber, took the pulse of the TV community, from agencies to programmers to distributors, at ScreenShift this week in New York City. While ad tech folks are gung-ho for AI, for instance, the TV crowd is taking a more measured approach. For campaigns that run alongside TV’s multimillion-dollar, high-production-value content, marketers see a distinct advantage to ads with a human touch.