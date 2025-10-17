Home The Big Story Prebid, Meet OpenAds
PODCAST: The Big Story

Prebid, Meet OpenAds

By

Two weeks ago, Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green said the DSP plans to take Prebid’s open-source code and build its own version of Prebid, dubbed OpenAds.

This week, Green showed up at the Prebid Summit to defend his bombshell announcement. He appeared on stage, offering more product details about The Trade Desk’s new sorta-sell-side products – OpenAds and PubDesk – but did not cross paths with Prebid leadership, said AdExchanger Senior Editor Anthony Vargas.

On this week’s podcast, Vargas fills us in on the highlights of the event, including the points of tension between the DSP and SSPs, publishers and Prebid itself.

Then, our associate editors, Victoria McNally and Joanna Gerber, took the pulse of the TV community, from agencies to programmers to distributors, at ScreenShift this week in New York City. While ad tech folks are gung-ho for AI, for instance, the TV crowd is taking a more measured approach. For campaigns that run alongside TV’s multimillion-dollar, high-production-value content, marketers see a distinct advantage to ads with a human touch.

Related Stories

Must Read

Platforms

The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial

The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.

Marketers

The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

Digital Out-Of-Home

OUTFRONT Is Using Agencies’ AI Enthusiasm To Spur Wider Programmatic OOH Adoption

The desire for a data-driven reinvention of OOH inspired OUTFRONT to create agentic AI tools for executing and measuring OOH campaigns and comparing OOH to other channels.

Publishers

Inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s New Dashboard That Shows What Buyers Actually Care About

A peek inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s new dashboard that gives sellers detailed info on how buyers value their inventory.

(Photo credit: Samsung Ads on Linkedin)
out-of-home

How To Advertise To Advertisers At Ad Industry Events (Like Advertising Week)

New Yorkers are bombarded by ads at every turn. But targeted ads? For your industry? While you’re on your way to an event for that industry? The surreality of that experience can still pack a punch.

