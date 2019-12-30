The 10 Game-Changing Ad Tech Exits Of The Decade

AdExchanger looked at the acquisitions that made the biggest impact in the past decade.

Impact can mean many things. Some of these startups flourished under their new owners, showing worth far more than their deal price.

Others, purchased during their downfall, reflect the changing winds of ad tech and how companies that were once dominant can swiftly fall from grace.

Here are AdExchanger’s 10 game-changing ad tech exits of the decade, in chronological order. Do you agree? Leave your thoughts in the comments.