Oracle Signs On To Support Unified ID 2.0

Next up in Unified ID 2.0 partner news: Oracle.

On Thursday, Oracle became the most recent company to join the open source initiative, developed by The Trade Desk to serve as a hashed email-based alternative to third-party cookies.

Specifically, Oracle’s integration with UID 2.0 will allow marketers to use the identifier to help with identity resolution.

Marketers that onboard their own first-party data or augment it with third-party data will be able to match that data with UIDs. This could help them find consumers with multiple email addresses, for example. Marketers can then activate the combined IDs against consented audiences through demand-side platforms, such as The Trade Desk.

There’s going to be an “inevitable loss of scale and reach” when Chrome starts blocking third-party cookies next year, said Mollie Spilman, SVP and CRO of Oracle Advertising. “Our main focus is to limit the impact that the deprecation of third-party cookies and mobile ad IDs has on our clients and marketers overall.”

Even so, third-party data will continue to play a central role in Oracle’s identity graph, Spilman said, which is built on offline data connected to both online and offline identifiers.

“It’s those same partnerships that power many of our third-party audience and data enrichment solutions today,” she said. “Those won’t really change in the future.”

But in order for Unified ID 2.0 to be successful in the long term, TTD will need to ramp up its recruitment of publishers.

To be fair, The Trade Desk has been signing up partners across the ecosystem for UID 2.0 at a fairly rapid clip since autumn of last year.

And there are numerous publishers in the mix, including The Washington Post and more than 100 sites that work with Zeus Performance, WashPost’s proprietary header bidding wrapper and ad-rendering technology; FuboTV and TUBI on the connected TV front and Mediavine, which represents publishers. Supply also comes through LiveRamp’s inclusion of UID 2.0 into its Authenticated Traffic Solution as well as through supply-side platforms that support UID 2.0, such as PubMatic, OpenX and Index Exchange.

But in terms of scale for something like this, you can never have enough publishers on board.

The two biggest needs are publisher adoption and SSP and DSP integrations, Spilman said.

“The more participants in a solution like Unified ID 2.0, the larger the breadth of identifiers marketers will have access to in order to fill the gap for third-party cookies and MAIDs [mobile ad IDs] within the martech ecosystem,” she said.

But in addition to signing up supporters, it’s also going to be important for The Trade Desk to keep on evangelizing its vision for Unified ID 2.0.

Not all investors, including the ones quizzing CEO Jeff Green at the end of The Trade Desk’s Q1 earnings call this week, seem to fully grok what TTD is going for with Unified ID 2.0.

Despite Green providing a lengthy and detailed description of UID 2.0 in his prepared remarks, one investor asked, “I at least think I got a little more confused about Unified ID … can you please remind us in layman’s terms how it works?”

And now, here’s everyone’s favorite part of any Unified ID 2.0 new partner story, a running list of participants involved in the project:

