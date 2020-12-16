OpenX Is Latest SSP To Join Unified ID 2.0

It’s getting cozy over in Unified ID 2.0 Land.

SSP OpenX said on Tuesday it plans to adopt the open source ID, the initial development of which was spearheaded by The Trade Desk. Unified ID 2.0 proposes using hashed and encrypted email as the basis for identity and as a replacement for third-party cookies.

Specifically, OpenX will build technical support so that it’s able to pass the UID 2.0 in the bid stream when the identifier is in use by a publisher, which will give DSPs the ability to include identity info as part of their bidding decisions.

Over the next few months, OpenX said it’ll work with The Trade Desk to find publishers that are using the ID to make sure it’s properly integrated.

Joining the Unified ID 2.0 effort is a vote of confidence for the future of the open web, and “we are committed to supporting it with our publisher and DSP partners and contributing to the ongoing development of the standard over time,” said OpenX CEO John Gentry.

Developing an industry standard for identity centered on consumer consent and transparency “will be fundamental in reversing the flow of advertising dollars that have left the open web for the walled gardens,” Gentry said.

OpenX joins a growing list of Unified ID 2.0 partners:

LiveRamp will embed the UID 2.0 into its infrastructure to make it available to both SSPs and DSPs to transact on.

Criteo is helping to build the single sign-on interface and transparency portal that consumers will use to manage their consent and privacy settings.

Nielsen is collaborating with The Trade Desk to improve measurement applications of Unified ID 2.0 and to refine the technical spec.

Magnite will build pipes that’ll allow it to receive the UID 2.0 from publishers and transmit it to buyers for RTB, develop publisher tools to capture consent and devise encryption standards to ensure that the IDs are secure.

Index Exchange will automatically detect and enrich bid traffic for any publisher that implements UID 2.0 across display, mobile, CTV and native.

PubMatic has said it will offer the ID as a default identifier to the more than 180 publishers using its ID management solution, Identity Hub.

Neustar is integrating UID 2.0 into its multitouch attribution and marketing mix modeling products and offering interoperability with its own proprietary Fabrick ID.