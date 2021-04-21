ID Graph Provider Infutor Joins The Club With Support Unified ID 2.0

Step right up, Infutor.

On Wednesday, the identity management and ID resolution provider announced that it’s joining Unified ID 2.0, the open source industry initiative that was initially kicked off by The Trade Desk to create an email-based alternative to third-party cookies once they go kaput.

UID 2.0 entered beta in March.

Infutor’s plan is to fully support UID 2.0 across all of its identity and data products and services, which include onboarding, data cleansing and data enrichment.

On the backend, Infutor is already adding Unified ID 2.0 IDs to its identity graph made up of roughly 650 million opted-in email addresses from 266 million individuals across 120 million US households.

Infutor uses the UID 2.0 API to make matches between its graph and UID 2.0 identifiers.

Because UID 2.0 is email-based, Infutor is able to assign a UID 2.0 ID to nearly all of the email addresses in its graph, with the exception of what Todd Schoenherr, Infutor’s VP of strategy, called “malformed” email addresses for which the UID 2.0 API does not return an ID. But that’s a small percentage of the total, he said, around .01%.

Infutor data, including a combination of deterministic demographic information and transactional and consumption data, can now be used to populate audiences for activation through The Trade Desk’s DSP.

“This will enable Infutor products to work seamlessly with the broad ecosystem of companies that support Unified ID 2.0,” Schoenherr said.

That list of supporting companies is long and expanding. (see below).

But even so, scale remains a big challenge for UID 2.0. Its success depends on reaching critical mass among tech providers, advertisers and especially publishers.

In Schoenherr’s view, UID 2.0’s open source approach will help it gain supporters. But adoption will likely only accelerate as the end of third-party cookies comes nearer. How long it takes for UID 2.0 to achieve the necessary scale is deeply tied to macro changes that are out of the industry’s control.

“As for timing for mass adoption, it’s difficult to say,” Schoenherr observed. “It is entirely dependent on the changes with Google and Apple being implemented and fully realized by marketers.”

Infutor is only the latest company to back the Unified ID 2.0 initiative. Here’s a list of who else is getting involved. Impress your friends. (Your ad tech friends, not your regular ones.)