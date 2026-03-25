Home Daily News Roundup The ‘C’ In CTV Is For Cart; Held To Account
Daily News Roundup

The ‘C’ In CTV Is For Cart; Held To Account

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Tap-To-Pay TV

Similar to Walmart and Vizio, Samsung Ads used its time on the NewFronts stage this week to unveil glitzy new features for streaming advertisers. The general idea being to drive performance – and prove it.

Most notably, Amazon’s interactive video ad tech is coming to Samsung TV Plus over the summer via an integration between Samsung Ads and Amazon DSP. In English, Samsung viewers will start seeing “add to cart” buttons near products on-screen that are also sold on Amazon. Brands without Amazon listings can still advertise their products with calls to action, such as “sign up today” or “send to phone.”

“For viewers, this creates a much more engaging experience – and for advertisers, it’s a measurable, scalable solution that generates real results across the funnel,” says Kelly MacLean, VP of engineering, science and product at Amazon Ads, speaking at Samsung’s NewFronts.

Samsung advertisers tapping Amazon’s interactive ad tech will also be able to measure results using Amazon’s shopping, streaming and browsing data within Amazon Marketing Cloud.

Amazon says Samsung is the first device maker other than Amazon with access to its interactive video tech. But given how the “performance TV” hype is pacing, it’s logical to assume their exclusivity won’t last forever.

The Ads-To-Agents Scam

Nowadays, the most pernicious form of ad fraud is less about swiping ad revenue from marketers and more about accessing their platform login credentials.

AdExchanger has covered multiple waves of Google Merchant Center and Google Ads account takeover scams that primarily target agency ad buyers. One con involves purchasing the top sponsored result on Google Search and linking to a fraudulent site that mimics a true Google Ads login page. Some people click on that instead of going directly to the platform URL. 

A more recent iteration of this fraud involves gaining access via Gmail ads.  

All of this is a preamble to the news that Google Search scammers are now seeking out AI chatbot power users when they search plugins or look for help troubleshooting issues with their agents, 404 Media reports.

The top sponsored link goes to what appears to be a Claude Code Docs page. Anyone who signs in or installs the fake Claude feature potentially hands over the keys to their account. Whoops.

Hopefully, their agent isn’t empowered to spend or do too much on that person’s behalf. 

The New News

Younger audiences between the ages of 18 and 24 aren’t just “online natives” anymore; they’re “social natives.”

That’s the main takeaway from new research on the news habits of young audiences, courtesy of the Reuters Institute and the University of Oxford. And it should be a wakeup call to news publishers clinging to legacy media models.

Thirty-nine percent of young people now get their news primarily from social media, with roughly a quarter still going to news websites and apps. Only 20% consume news on TV. A decade ago, the percentages for social media and news sites were basically flipped.

When youths engage with news on social media, they greatly prefer individual creators (51%) to traditional news brands (39%).

Young people also have their preferred social platforms for news, with Instagram (30%), YouTube (23%) and TikTok (22%) taking the top spots. All of these platforms have been growing in popularity as news sources for the youth cohort, whereas Facebook has fallen off precipitously over the last decade.

The 18-to-24 demo is also the most likely age group to prefer watching (32%) or listening (16%) to the news – although the plurality (42%) still prefers reading.

But what about AI, you might be wondering? While using AI to access the news was most common among young people, it’s maybe not as popular as you’d expect. Just 13% get their news from AI each week.

But Wait! There’s More!

OpenAI plans to deprecate its standalone Sora video app and refocus on enterprise coding solutions rather than video. [WSJ

It’s not just Publicis: Omnicom told clients it hired one of the Big Four accounting firms to audit The Trade Desk’s billing practices – although Omnicom notes TTD did pass the holdco’s initial contractual review. [Ad Age]

Be careful with who you let into webinars on Zoom. A company called WebinarTV has been secretly recording them and turning them into AI podcasts. [404 Media

TikTok is introducing a new “prime time” ad format that shows sequential, time-specific ads to users. [TechCrunch]

The US is building more data centers than office buildings for the first time. [h/t Joseph Politano on Bluesky]

Disney and ABC stand to lose millions in ad dollars if “The Bachelorette” stays canceled. [Adweek]

Intuit beat the FTC in court, ending restrictions on “free” TurboTax ads. [Ars Technica]

Epic Games is laying off around 1,000 employees – roughly 20% of its workforce – after seeing declines in engagement with its flagship game, “Fortnite.” [Reuters]

Business banking platform Slash launched a cashback advance program to help advertisers recoup credit card rewards they lost since Meta stopped allowing campaign payments by card. Lol. [release

You’re Hired! 

OpenAI poaches Meta ad vet David Dugan to build out its ad business. [Adweek]

Hearst Television promotes Christopher Martinez to VP of advanced advertising. [TVTechnology]

33Across appoints Isaac Schechtman as chief product officer. [release]

Nielsen names new leaders for its sports, advertising and publishing verticals. [release]

Thanks for reading AdExchanger’s Daily News Roundup. Want it by email? Sign up here.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

A man talking to a robot
AI

How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent

Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.

Jean-Paul Schmetz, Chief of Ads, Brave
Platforms

Why Ad-Blocking Browser Brave Introduced Its Own Ads

Brave’s chief of ads Jean-Paul Schmetz on competition in the search and browser markets, the fallout from the Google Search antitrust ruling and whether AI search will help smaller upstarts compete with Big Tech.

Newfronts 2026

Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie

Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: CTV Tracking
Marketers

Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s Marketing Goes Regional With Amazon Ads’ Streaming Media

The age-old question for streaming TV advertisers is, how to target the viewers they want while reaching the scale their businesses need. The quick-serve restaurant operator CKE, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, sought an answer in a case study with Attain and Amazon Ads.

Cartoon of a woman in an apron cooking vegetables on a stovetop, holding a ladle as if to taste her creation
CTV

America’s Test Kitchen Puts Direct And Programmatic Access On Its Menu

America’s Test Kitchen introduced direct and programmatic buying for its free ad-supported TV channels – marking the first time it’s selling ad inventory as a standalone package.

Marketers

The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them

Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.

Popular

  1. Cartoon of a woman in an apron cooking vegetables on a stovetop, holding a ladle as if to taste her creation
    CTV

    America’s Test Kitchen Puts Direct And Programmatic Access On Its Menu

    America’s Test Kitchen introduced direct and programmatic buying for its free ad-supported TV channels – marking the first time it’s selling ad inventory as a standalone package.

  2. Allison Schiff, managing editor, AdExchanger
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    What Happens When A Brand Fails To Deliver On Its Basic Promise

    Customers don’t need perfection. But they do need to know that a brand will make it right when something goes wrong.

  3. Newfronts 2026

    Google Is Pitching Buyers On Gemini And YouTube Creators At The NewFronts

    Google is getting to talk about its two favorite things during IAB’s NewFronts this week: AI and creators.

  4. Marketers

    The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them

    Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.

  5. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Media Spend Skim

    Principal-based buying is on the rise, and it’s causing conflict between agencies and ad tech partners. Plus: What are sell-side agents, and how could they help publishers?