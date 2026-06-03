Home Daily News Roundup Amazon Lowers Its Garden Walls; Peer39 Buys Adloox From Scope3
Daily News Roundup

Amazon Lowers Its Garden Walls; Peer39 Buys Adloox From Scope3

By AdExchanger

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Sales Support

Like all walled garden giants, Amazon wants to be a one-stop shop for advertising. But, behind the scenes, it quietly relies on third parties to sell some inventory on owned-and-operated properties, The Information reports.

Over the past year, Amazon contracted two outside partners to sell ads on Twitch and has reached out to at least one outside partner to help sell ads on its Alexa voice assistant.

Such arrangements aren’t brand new. Third parties sold ads for Amazon-owned IMDB and Goodreads for years. Even so, it’s a relatively rare move for the Big Tech giants. Neither Meta nor Google sanction such outside access to their owned media.

Amazon’s third-party sales crutch, though limited to relatively marginal properties, suggests that the company’s internal teams are stretched thin or, perhaps, focusing most of their attention on streaming media and core retail ads.

Amazon says it sells “the vast majority” of its ad inventory in-house and has a dedicated Twitch sales team, but still leans on outside specialists to help brands navigate Twitch’s livestream gaming ecosystem.

In other words, Amazon is leaning on external partners for properties that draw less advertiser interest.

“When [clients are] asking about Amazon, they want Prime TV,” says Andrea Kwiatek, director of strategic partnerships at indie agency Goodway Group. “We don’t get a ton of requests for Twitch or Fire TV specifically.”

Scope Says Nope 

Brian O’Kelley’s Scope3 is offloading ad verification firm Adloox just 18 months after acquiring it, a quick turnaround that underscores Scope3’s shift from sustainability toward agentic AI.

It’s no secret that Scope3 has been pushing into AI, including through efforts like the Ad Context Protocol, which it helped develop. Less obvious is the tension that comes with it: AI’s compute demands don’t neatly align with sustainability goals. Scope3 isn’t abandoning its carbon emissions business – it would be odd if it did – but that trade-off is becoming harder to ignore, Adweek reports.

Adloox’s new home is Peer39, a contextual ad platform that wants to broaden its scope (no pun intended) beyond connected TV and online video inventory. Walled gardens are gaining power, especially as more video ad budgets go to YouTube and social video. Adloox, which has MRC accreditation for viewability and invalid traffic detection, gives Peer39 a direct path through Google’s and Meta’s hedges. 

By acquiring Adloox, Peer39 aims to give buyers better pre-bid data on context and brand suitability.

Three cheers for reduced ad waste, at least on paper.

Fabric Of Reality

AI makes some tasks easier, but also introduces a complicated new vernacular.

Some jargony AI terms are simply inherited from cloud computing – “containers,” anyone? – while acronyms like “model context protocol” (MCP) are being foisted upon us all. 

Not to mention that the industry is making a sad, bungled mess of its own parallel and overlapping solutions. There’s the IAB Tech Lab’s Agentic Advertising Management Protocols (AAMP), as well its Agentic Real Time Framework (ARTF). Meanwhile, the Agentic Advertising Org (AAO) created the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP).

And as if that wasn’t enough jargon, now there’s another bit of nomenclature on the scene: “fabric.”

It’s the industry’s new name for an API-esque portal or hub built entirely for agentic tech to plug into, one that’s centrally focused on bandwidth consumption.

AWS dubbed its version Fabric. And PubMatic this week launched what it calls Decision Fabric.

“The environment matters as much as the model,” writes Punit Shah, PubMatic’s director of product marketing. With the new fabric container tech, he says, “there are no cloud egress costs, no third-party dependencies, no latency penalties.” 

Next up is figuring out what any of that means.

But Wait! There’s More!

B2B events business Hyve Group – Shoptalk, Grocery Shop and the POSSIBLE conference are all in their portfolio – is itself being acquired by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman. [release]

Natrian Maxwell: 90 days that built modern ad tech. [blog]

The latest trend in experiential marketing is giving away a well-made “keepsake” instead of cheap swag. [Event Marketer]

Organizers are adjusting to running Pride Month events with less funding from sponsors who fear the Trump administration’s crackdown on corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. [WSJ]

Meta Platforms will restrict how much teens are exposed to content on topics like nutrition, weightlifting and anxiety after its social media products were found liable for harming teen mental health. [NYT]

Publishers see “Google Zero” as such an inevitability that they’ve built systems to model what their businesses will look like without Google search traffic. [Digiday]

Here’s where to put digital screens in your grocery store without pissing off customers. [Adweek]

Event planning and invitation platform Partiful has finally found a way to monetize: Charge fees on in-platform ticket payments. [Wired]

You’re Hired!

Local TV ad platform Locality appoints Tom Wolfe as SVP of programmatic strategy and partnerships. [release

Former Omnicom exec Javier Campopiano is moving to Publicis Groupe as chief creative officer of the Leo Constellation creative network. [Adweek

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