Home Daily News Roundup Meta’s Customer Disservice Bots; Paying For Performance
Daily News Roundup

Meta’s Customer Disservice Bots; Paying For Performance

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Would You Like Help?

One way Meta has pushed adoption of its AI products is by touting their usefulness for business accounts, including features like video ad creation tools and agentic customer support.

So it’s probably not great that the larger Meta AI support chatbot, which rolled out across the entire ads platform in March, launched with a sizable security hole.

As 404 Media reports, a group of hackers claimed they’d hijacked a number of high-profile Instagram accounts, including ones for Sephora, Barack Obama and the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force

Apparently, the hackers simply convinced Meta’s AI support that they were the true owners of the Instagram accounts in question. The chatbot of its own authority would then link new email addresses as admins for the accounts.

Although Meta did not respond to 404 Media’s inquiries, the company has seemingly patched the exploit. In the meantime, though, several of the hacks (that we know about, at least) made national news – or, in Sephora’s case, got noticed by customers posting about the takeover on Reddit. 

Meta’s customer service has been so bad for years that illegal customer service schemes have cropped up just so folks can have their normal account issues seen to. 

So don’t expect much here. Advertiser complaints can go to the chatbot. 

Luxury Performance

The luxury marketing agency Interluxe Group has “dabbled” in performance marketing, Founder and CEO Nick Van Sicklen tells ModernRetail

Which will change in a big way now that Interluxe has acquired adMixt, a data-driven performance marketing agency. 

Luxury brands (Interluxe’s clientele includes the Four Seasons, Rolls-Royce and Ferragamo) have mostly eschewed standard performance marketing as being cheap and not, well, luxe enough. But now, even the most upper-funnel branding companies must bring a data-driven, results-oriented perspective. 

Alex Greifeld, an ecommerce growth consultant, notes that when most brands add a channel, such as embracing Amazon or user-generated content on Instagram, they see immediate strong results. (One reason is because they’re picking up the easy, preexisting demand, not true new customers, but anyway.)

But for companies that sell at super-high premiums – like multimillion-dollar homes or watches worth tens of thousands of dollars – it’s not always easy to find the very particular audiences they need using the tactics of established luxury marketing agencies, which prioritize experiential branding, high-production video and direct media deals.

AdMixt will no doubt mixt in some new data-driven ads for Interluxe. 

Disagreement On Principal

Advertiser trust in agencies hasn’t improved much in the past decade, according to a survey released Monday by the Association of National Advertisers and research firm K2.

Forty-three percent of ANA members are concerned about a lack of transparency from their agency partners, the survey found. In a previous ANA and K2 survey from 2016, that number was 46%.

The ANA was “absolutely hoping for more progress,” ANA group EVP Bill Duggan tells Ad Age. But agencies collecting cash rebates from ad sales remains a major unchecked source of mistrust, according to ANA members. And principal media deals, in which agencies resell ad inventory to buyers and keep the margin for themselves, are another growing concern.

However, agencies aren’t shying away from principal media, and it’s a booming business. Ad Age notes that WPP made $713 million from principal media in 2024, according to filings by former GroupM exec Richard Foster in his lawsuit against WPP.

Meanwhile, brands aren’t exactly getting more transparency as agencies increase their commitments to walled garden platforms, argues Nick Manning, who worked on this year’s ANA/K2 survey. And with advertising growth concentrated in areas controlled by the big platforms, including social media, CTV and retail media, don’t expect the problem to fix itself anytime soon.

But Wait! There’s More!

What Google’s new AI actually debunks and what it doesn’t. [Search Engine Journal

Meanwhile, web visits and app installs of DuckDuckGo’s AI-free search page have increased exponentially since Google announced plans to overhaul its service. [TechCrunch

Anthropic confidentially files for its IPO. [Reuters

YouTuber Dhar Mann is going to Tribeca X to prove that CTV can do TV’s job. [Digiday

A new technique might allow websites to spy on user activity by measuring interactions in their solid-state drives. [Ars Technica]  

Minecraft launches its first-ever affiliate program, powered by impact.com. [release

You’re Hired!

Expedia Group appoints Bill Watkins to lead global advertising. [release]

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. - February 24th 2021: Martinelli Gold Medal Sparkling Blush for festive occasions and gatherings. Fermented Apple Cider from the state of California.
Measurement

How Juice Brand Martinelli’s Gets To The Core Of Retail Media Incrementality

ROAS who? Martinelli’s is testing how crisp its retail media spend really is by using a new metric called incremental ROAS.

A scale with the letters AI on one side and a pencil and ruler on the other. The pencil and ruler represent the concept of measurement and precision
Measurement

Measured Has A New Tool That Lets Marketers Chat With Their Incrementality Data

Media measurement provider Measured launched an MCP integration that allows brands to ask ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other AI platforms how their media is performing.

CTV

Roku Revamps Its Home Screen To Appease Both Consumers And Advertisers

Roku unveiled its new home screen, which includes new features designed to further personalize the home screen experience for each viewer.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Why Critics Say Email-Based IDs Don’t Work For CTV

Email targeting in CTV has a credibility problem as buyers and sellers question whether one-to-one identity even fits a channel built for broader reach.

PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

How ‘Wrapped’ Insights Become Audience Segments

How does Spotify translate quirky Wrapped labels, like “divorced dad hipster,” into ad audiences? And is AI-generated content safe for brands? Spotify’s Global Head of Ad Product Katie English weighs in.

Marketers

Pirated Sports Streams Are Warping TV’s Most Important Ratings

Although tides of ad revenue flow based on the ratings of certain tentpole TV events, a new crop of scammers now operate illicit sports livestreaming rings, and there’s almost nothing broadcasters can do about it.

Popular

  1. Publishers

    Amazon Has New Tools To Help Publishers Prove Which Bidstream Signals Drive Demand

    Amazon Publisher Services released a host of tools, such as Signal IQ, to help publishers see which bidstream signals drive demand. Pinpointing which signals drive higher revenue is key for publishers.

  2. CTV Roundup

    FAST Content Isn’t Always ‘Premium,’ But That’s Where TV Ad Innovation Is Happening

    The FAST channel ecosystem is providing advertisers with a sandbox (no, not that sandbox) to test new CTV formats, targeting tools and programmatic buying methods.

  3. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    The End Of The Programmatic Pageview

    TV piracy of sports streams is siphoning away millions of viewers. Then: Vox Media and BuzzFeed found new owners this spring, punctuating the end of the pageview era.

  4. CTV

    Why Critics Say Email-Based IDs Don’t Work For CTV

    Email targeting in CTV has a credibility problem as buyers and sellers question whether one-to-one identity even fits a channel built for broader reach.

  5. Evgeny Popov, Global Media Executive
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Why Agentic Measurement Will Reprice The Ad Market

    Binary measurement preserves margin and lets late-arriving impressions claim credit they may not deserve. We need a new measurement model for the AI era.