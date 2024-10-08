Home Platforms Video And Generative AI Is Meta’s Favorite Combo
Platforms

Video And Generative AI Is Meta’s Favorite Combo

By

SHARE:
AI-driven video content creation. Automated video editing and procedurally generated animations. AI-generated video content vector illustration with icons. Robot holding movie frame icon

On Tuesday, Meta announced that it’s testing several new generative AI tools, including one that can animate static images and turn them into full-blown video ads.

Another test involves adjusting the aspect ratio of a video by automatically generating the unseen pixels within every frame. That way, a video made for Facebook can be easily repurposed by advertisers for Instagram and vice versa. (Meta already has a similar expansion-style tool for static images.)

It’s no surprise that Meta’s going big on video and AI: As of Q1, people spend 60% of their time on Instagram and Facebook watching video content, including short-form Reels, longer-form video content and live content.

Meanwhile, according to Meta, advertisers see a 22% increase in ROI when they use AI features in Advantage+, Meta’s AI-powered ad platform for automated shopping campaigns.

Easing the burden

But a lot of advertisers – small businesses in particular – don’t have the time, money or editing skills to feed the video beast.

“Video usage is growing on our platform, and we expect it to continue rapidly growing,” said Tak Yan, VP of product management for monetization AI, at a press event during Advertising Week in NYC on Tuesday.

Yet “brands are telling us that it is much more challenging and resource intensive to produce video creative,” he said.

AI can help ease the burden of asset creation, which is why Meta’s been investing billions to boost its capabilities.

Brands speak

The effort appears to be working.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Can’t Spell Exchange Without Change; ’Soft On Ad Tech

In September, more than 1 million advertisers using at least one of Meta’s generative AI ad tools to create a total of 15 million ads.

And as more advertisers and agencies tap into Meta’s generative AI ad tools, they share their feedback, which Meta uses to inform new features and product updates.

One big piece of feedback, Yan said, is that advertisers “are keen” for generative AI tools that better incorporate their brand’s particular voice and tone.

It doesn’t matter how easy it is to generate a video or an image if it doesn’t reflect a brand’s identity.

Earlier this year, Meta launched a new tool that lets advertisers generate multiple text and image variations, including through text prompts and automatically creating different image backgrounds based on text inputs. Meta also recently started testing logo uploads so its model can produce more brand-specific images.

“This is very consistent feedback we hear,” Yan said. “That’s why we have a big focus on this, and it’s something we continue to work on.”

Creator collabo

Another big focus for Meta is supporting creators – using AI-powered ad tools, of course.

“I think we’re coming into a new era now of creator and customer engagement, one that is fueled by the very powerful combination of AI and video,” said Nicola Mendelsohn, head of Meta’s global business group, also speaking at Tuesday’s press event.

Meta is testing a handful of new features that will make it easier for brands to collaborate with creators, including an option to add a creator testimonial to partnership ads, which is a format advertisers can use to amplify their content from a creator’s handle.

And advertisers can already start including creator content in their collection ads on Reels while displaying their brand’s handle directly alongside the creator’s handle.

Both formats are powered by Advantage+ catalog, which is a rebranded version of what used to be called dynamic ads.

Using AI to support creator/brand collaboration will help advertisers do more to customize and diversify their ad creative, Mendelsohn said.

“And it’ll help creators be part of an always-on strategy,” she added. “We’re seeing more and more that people are engaging with creators – that they want to hear from creators.”

Meta has already started slowly releasing its new video-focused generative AI features through the Advantage+ creative option within Ads Manager. They’ll roll out more broadly by early next year.

Related Stories

Must Read

attention metrics

Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

Advertiser

How Should Advertisers Navigate A TikTok Ban Or Google Breakup? Just Ask Brian Wieser

The online advertising industry is staring down the barrel of not one but two potential shutdowns that could radically change where brands put their ad dollars in 2025, according to Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser and Olivia Morley.

Online Advertising

Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Billups Launches Attention Measurement For Out-Of-Home

Billups, a managed services agency that specializes in OOH, is making its attention measurement solution and a related analytics dashboard available for general use.

US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria
Google antitrust trial

The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next

Just three weeks after it began, the Google ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is over. The court will now take a nearly two-month break before reconvening for closing arguments right before Thanksgiving.

Popular

  1. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The US v. Google Witnesses Have Spoken – Now What?

    It’s a wrap on the US v. Google antitrust case, at least for now. Then, behind the IP infringement claim on the OpenRTB spec that ruffled feathers at the IAB Tech Lab.

  2. Comic: Told Ya So
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Hey Google, What’s The Chrome User Choice Mechanism Going To Look Like?

    It’s been more than two months since Google said it would forego third-party cookie deprecation in favor of a user choice mechanism. But it hasn’t shared any details yet.

  3. attention metrics

    Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

    By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

  4. CTV Roundup

    This Platform Will Let Anyone Buy Political Ads

    AdStorm launched an ad buying platform in August to let just about anyone put their own money behind real political TV ad campaigns.

  5. TikTok is a dancing fly in the FTC’s argument ointment.
    AdExchanger Commerce

    TikTok Shop’s Biggest Strength Is Its Biggest Weakness

    Legislative drama notwithstanding, it’s time to look at TikTok Shop as a first potential sign that live online shopping in the US can be, well, a thing.