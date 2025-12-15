Home Daily News Roundup Will Shopper Auctions Try Ad Auctions?; I Thought Instagram Wants Shopping
Daily News Roundup

Will Shopper Auctions Try Ad Auctions?; I Thought Instagram Wants Shopping

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Going Once, Going Twice

Livestreaming turns shopping into a sport, with spectators and participants among the viewers. Auctions are particularly dramatic. A growing category is livestreamed auctioneering, spanning cheap crap and trading card packs to fine art sales.

The New York Times profiles Bonnie Brennan, who was promoted to CEO of the auction house Christie’s this year. Brennan started her career in advertising, “because art world jobs were not going to allow me to support myself.”

Auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s adopted livestreams to deepen their supply of bidders. Nowadays, during popular weeks, Christie’s auction livestreams rack up millions of views. 

“The economics of the industry remain challenging,” the Times reports. 

But could a Sotheby’s or Christie’s bring itself to embrace advertising? Or are the livestreams simply a way to promote and advertise themselves?

Another auction streamer on the rise is the live-shopping, product-hawking app Whatnot, profiled by The Information.

Whatnot has done what no other app has managed to achieve in the US. It’s made live shopping sort of a thing. This is “eBay crossed with TikTok.” And, notably, the app just began allowing sellers to pay for better visibility in the app. 

Which is to say, advertising. 

Substack Fashionistas

Fashion influencers aren’t ditching Instagram, but they are searching for monetizable alternatives. 

One surprising winner from this state of affairs is apparently Substack, writes Sarah Shapiro at Puck.

One major point of frustration among influencers is the inconstant Instagram algo. What works this week is no guarantee for next week. 

The other biggie is affiliate earnings. It would be “a bit hyperbolic” to claim Substack is really challenging Instagram as an influencer and shopping hub. But creators like having the added text, and posts don’t disappear as if into the ether after about 24 hours. 

Instagram, for all its efforts to build a shopping platform, has never been able to upgrade the experience. Making an impulse buy on Instagram “can often become an obstacle course,” she writes. 

And that’s just for users, who are burdened by a cruddy in-app browser and other buggy aspects of Instagram’s shopping experience. Creators must navigate “an increasingly Rube Goldberg-esque process” in order to get credit for making a sale, like the “dreaded ‘link in bio.’” There are no shoppable links allowed in captions. 

A good old-fashioned email driving to a dot-com feels refreshingly easy. 

AI-Fueled Fallout

“Move fast and break things” might be a time-honored mandate in the tech world, but it doesn’t fly in other industries. 

Like media, for example, notes Status reporter Oliver Darcy.

Last week, The Washington Post launched a feature within its mobile app that delivers AI-generated, personalized audio summaries of top stories.

But internal messages obtained by both Semafor and Status revealed that, almost immediately, the Post’s staff began flagging errors in the output of these “personal podcasts” – ranging from small pronunciation mistakes to completely invented quotes.

Speaking of companies in the Jeff Bezos orbit, Amazon recently faced a similar issue with its AI-powered Video Recaps, which it quietly began testing within its Prime Video platform last month. 

As The Verge reports, those tests blew up when users discovered that the official recap video for “Fallout” Season 1 contains inaccuracies about several key plot details. The recaps have since been removed from the platform.

In any case, a pattern is forming, writes Darcy. Plenty of other media companies have already gotten burned by hastily pushed-out AI products that generate incorrect statements.

(And don’t even get us started on what AI-powered children’s toys are currently getting wrong.) 

But Wait! There’s More

Trump signs an executive order to curb state-level AI regulations. [NYT

What the IAB Tech Lab’s new CTV Ad Portfolio means for the sell side. [AdMonsters

Inside AgenticAdvertising.org – a new governance effort for AdCP. [Tipsheet]

Marketers must overcome digital “beigification” and consumer distrust of brands, says a new Harris Poll survey. [Chief Marketer]

Corporate America is obsessed with “storyteller” titles, but what does that actually mean? [WSJ

Both Netflix and Paramount Skydance shares plunged in the wake of their bidding war over Warner Bros. Discovery. [Bloomberg

Reddit argues it’s not like other social media platforms as it tries to avoid Australia’s new age ban. [TechCrunch

AI has created a new talent paradox in programmatic agencies. [Digiday]

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV

Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

Kelly Andresen, EVP of Demand Sales, OpenWeb
Publishers

Turning The Comment Section Into A Gold Mine

Publisher comment sections remain an untapped source of intent-based data, according to Kelly Andresen, who recently left USA Today to head up comment monetization platform OpenWeb’s direct sales efforts.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Popular

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. CTV

    Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

    Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

  3. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    Commerce

    Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

    Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.

  4. Commerce

    Why Cookware Brand Hexclad Produces All Of Its Own Content

    An important part of developing the in-house creative group at HexClad is to prove the return on investment, according to Head of Content Matt Duckor.

  5. Publishers

    Programmatic Ads Are Coming To AI Chatbots

    Bringing programmatic ads to AI chatbots marks a shift in the business model for AI search, while traditional publishers must find new ways to monetize.